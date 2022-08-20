TULSA, Okla. — A new era began for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s soccer team on Thursday evening as the Lions played their first match as an NCAA Division I institution, falling 4-0 to Oral Roberts in the 2022 season opener.
A&M-Commerce, which has moved up from NCAA Division II, will next face the Louisiana-Monroe for its home opener on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m. and admission is free with select Lion players signing posters after the match.
The Golden Eagles opened up the scoring 13 minutes and 11 seconds into the match. A goal from Samantha See, assisted by Abril Lucio.
Outshooting the Lions 10-2 in the first half, the Golden Eagles added their second goal of the match with 7:36 left in the first half. Kennedy Langbartels scored the goal on an assist from Samantha Guzman, who added Oral Roberts’ third goal with three minutes left in the first half. Guzman’s goal was assisted by Iris Gissurardottir and Annaliese Giusto.
Oral Roberts opened up the second half with a goal from Lucio at the 31:32 mark of the second half, off an assist from Julia Thasapong.
The Lions were held to just five shots, with two from Mya Mitchell (Mesquite Horn), and one each from Karalie Morrison (Colleyville Heritage), Ashley Campuzano (Dallas Atlas Prep) and Maeva Dion (Sainte-Barbe, Quebec).
