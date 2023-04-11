ARLINGTON — Texas A&M University-Commerce football alum Luis Perez returned to the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex and made his debut for the Arlington Renegades of the XFL this past weekend.
Perez was drafted by the Vegas Vipers to start this season. He was traded to the Renegades on March 28 and made his debut against the Orlando Guardians at the Camping World Stadium on Saturday. The Renegades pulled out the 18-16 win to move to 4-4 on the season and are in second place in the XFL South Division.
In his first start with the Renegades, the 2017 Harlon Hill Trophy winner and NCAA Division II National Champion, went 16-of-25 passing for 190 yards. He had a 55-yard completion to LuJuan Winningham, which was the longest throw by an Arlington quarterback this season.
The Renegades are coached by former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and are to face the D.C. Defenders next week on the road. The Renegades' next home game at Choctaw Stadium is on April 23 at 2 p.m. against the Houston Roughnecks, which is also the final game of the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.