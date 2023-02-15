COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M University-Commerce opened its first season of NCAA Division I softball by going 0-5 in the Aggie Classic.
The Lions, under new head coach Brittany Miller and top assistant Crystl Bustos, played a tough lineup of teams in the classic. They lost the opener 11-0 on Friday to Michigan State and then 10-4 on Friday to Northern Kentucky. They fell 11-0 to host Texas A&M on Saturday and then 6-2 on Sunday to former Lone Star Conference rival Tarleton State. They finished the tournament with a 25-0 loss to Texas A&M, which went 6-0 in the tournament, outscoring the opposition 68-3.
The Aggies went 31-28 last season, while Michigan State was 24-28. The Lions went 43-15 in 2022 in their final season in NCAA Division II.
“This weekend was a good opportunity for us to learn and grow as a team through this transition,” said Miller. “We have many bright spots. Now we have to continue to build and learn to continue in this journey as a team working towards one goal.”
Kasey Kuyrkendall, a freshman from Royse City, went 1-2 at the plate for the Lions in the loss to Michigan State. Ashlynn Griffith, K.K. Cosek and Ayanna Williams also had hits.
Kaydee Bennett, a freshman from Caddo Mills, pounded three hits, scored a run and drove in a run in the loss to Northern Kentucky.
Diamond Sefe drove in two runs with a double for the Lions and Williams slugged a solo home run. Sefe batted .455 for the tournament to lead the Lions.
Elizabeth Guerrero managed the Lions’ only hit in the 11-0 loss to Texas A&M as Aggie pitcher Shaylee Ackerman struck out nine.
Sefe led the Lions against Tarleton with three hits, including a solo home run. Guerrero also pounded two hits and drove in a run and Bennett had a hit.
Sefe and Jodi De Hart managed the only two hits for the Lions in the 25-0 loss. Aggie pitcher Emiley Kennedy struck out seven. The Aggies slugged four home runs in that game.
The Lions will head next to Stephenville to compete in the Tarleton Tournament on Friday-Saturday. A&M-Commerce takes on Akron at 11:45 a.m. on Friday and Northern Colorado at 4:15 p.m.
