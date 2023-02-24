The Texas A&M University-Commerce Lion basketball teams will wrap up their road trip to South Texas with a pair of games in San Antonio on Saturday.
The 12-16 Lion women, who lost 83-58 on Thursday at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, will take on the 13-13 Incarnate Word women at 2 p.m. at the McDermott Center. A&M-Commerce is 10-6 in Southland Conference play. Incarnate Word is 8-8, including a 64-61 loss at A&M-Commerce on New Year’s Eve.
The 13-17 Lion men, who surprised A&M-Corpus Christi 84-80 on Thursday, will face the 11-18 Incarnate Word Cardinals at 4 p.m. in the McDermott Center. A&M-Commerce is now 9-7 in Southland Conference play. The Cardinals are 5-11, including an 82-74 loss to the Lions on Dec. 31.
A&M-Commerce snapped an eight-game winning streak for A&M-Corpus Christi with the men’s victory. It was only the second home loss this season for the Islanders at the American Bank Center.
A&M-Commerce shot a season-best 63.3% from the field. A&M-Commerce spread the scoring around among C.J. Roberts (19 points), Demarcus Demonia (16), J.J. Romer Rosario (16), Jerome Brewer Jr. (13) and Kalen Williams (11). Roberts was 11-of-12 from the line as the Lions hit 75% of their free throws.
Williams handed out seven assists and Demonia handed out four to go with a team-high seven rebounds.
Trevian Tennyson led the Islanders with 22 points, Terrion Murdix tossed in 21 and Isaac Mushila added 14.
A&M-Corpus Christi is now tied for first place in the Southland at 12-4. Southeastern Louisiana is third at 10-6. The Lions are tied with Nichools for fourth place at 9-7. Incarnate Word is tied with Lamar and McNeese State for eighth place at 5-11.
The Lions needed overtime to beat Incarnate Word in the first meeting. Demonia scored a career-best 33 points in that game, shooting 12-of-19 from the field and 6-of-6 from the line. Tommie Lewis tossed in 15 points and Romer Rosario and Alex Peavy both added 11 points.
Jonathan Cisse, who was 11-of-12 from the line, led the Cardinals with 22 points, while Davanta Dennis scored 17 and Josh Morgan added 11.
The A&M-Commerce women lost on Thursday night though Laila Lawrence scored a career-high 29 points. Lawrence was 10-of-17 from the field and 9-of-10 from the line. She also managed five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot.
Lawrence was the Lions’ only scorer in double digits as Mia Deck was next with 8 points and DesiRay Kernal and Nya Harmon both added 7 points.
The Lions shot only 32.2% from the field, going only 5-of-28 in the first half.
Makinna Serrata led the victors with 25 points., Alecia Westbrook tossed in 15 points, Jaeda Whitner added 12 and Paige Allen tossed in 10.
A&M-Corpus Christi is now tied with Southeastern Louisiana for the lead in the Southland women’s race at 12-4. Lamar ranks third at 11-5. The Lions are fourth and Incarnate Word ranks fifth.
Dyani Robinson led the Lion women with 21 points in the victory over Incarnate Word on Dec. 31. Robinson has missed the Lions last nine games with an injury.
DesiRay Kernal also tossed in 15 points in that game and Olivia Russell produced 8 points and seven rebounds.
Nina De Leon Negron and Aliya Collins both scored 17 points to lead Incarnate Word in that game.
After Saturday’s games, both Lion teams only have one more remaining game in the regular season at home on Wednesday in a rematch against A&M-Corpus Christi.
