Two old Lone Star Conference rivals.
Texas A&M-Kingsville and Texas A&M-Commerce are scheduled to renew their rivalry in a pair of Lone Star Conference basketball teams on Thursday in the Field House in Commerce.
The 13-4 A&M-Kingsville women, who lead the LSC at 6-0, are to play the 15-2 Lion women first at 5:30 p.m. A&M-Commerce, ranked seventh and 10th in two NCAA Division II rankings, is 4-3 in the conference after whipping Midwestern State 100-68 at home on Sunday.
To follow at about 7:30 is the game between the 10-4 A&M-Kingsville men and the 12-4 Lions. A&M-Commerce is 4-3 in the LSC following a 74-68 loss last week at Western New Mexico, The Javelinas are 1-2 in the conference following a 74-67 win at home in Kingsville on Saturday over Oklahoma Christian.
The A&M-Commerce and A&M-Kingsville men have played 130 times in basketball with the Lions owning a 75-55 advantage. A&M-Commerce has won six of the last seven games though the Javelinas took the last meeting, 75-60 on Jan. 11, 2020 in Kingsville. The series dates back to 1955.
The Lion men will have had a week to recover from a grueling stretch of four games in eight days. They went 2-2 including wins of 92-60 over Eastern New Mexico and 71-56 over UT Tyler and a 63-59 loss to No. 1 ranked Lubbock Christian.
A&M-Commerce shot just 35.7% from the field against Western New Mexico and lost 18 turnovers.
A&M-Commerce and A&M-Kingsville rank sixth and seventh in the LSC in scoring defense at 67.2 and 67.8 points per game. The Lions are 11th in scoring (73.9 ppg) and the Javelinas are ninth (74.3 ppg).
C.J. Smith leads the Javelinas in scoring at 13.6.
Alphonso Willis leads the Lions at 12.3, while Jairus Roberson is averaging 11.9 and Augustine Ene is averaging 11.7.
Clashon Gaffney, a 6-9 senior from Clarksville, leads the Lions in blocked shots at 3.4 per game.
The women’s game could be a classic battle pitting the top scoring LSC team, A&M-Commerce at 81.3, against the No. 2 defense in the league, A&M-Kingsville at 53.9.
A&M-Commerce has reached the 100-point mark in three games this season and has scored 90 or more points in six games.
Dyani Robinson leads the Lion women at 16.3 points per game, followed by teammates DesiRay Kernal (11.5) and Laila Lawrence (9.6).
Brianna Pena leads the Javelinas at 9.8.
A&M-Kingsville’s women are 9-0 at home this season but only 4-4 on the road.
A&M-Commerce leads the women’s series 32-24, including victories in the last five and 10 of the last 11 games.
Both Lion teams will be back at home on Saturday afternoon against A&M-International.
