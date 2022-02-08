The Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball teams are to cross the Red River again for a basketball doubleheader in Lawton, Oklahoma on Tuesday against Cameron University.
The 18-2 Lion women, who are ranked fourth and 10th in NCAA Division II, are to take on the 12-6 Cameron women at 5:30 p.m. in a key Lone Star Conference battle in the Aggie Gym. Cameron leads the LSC at 7-1. The Lions are tied with Texas Woman’s and West Texas A&M for third place at 7-2. Texas A&M-Kingsville ranks second with an 8-2 mark.
The 15-4 Lion men, who are 7-3 in the conference following an 87-66 win at Oklahoma Christian on Saturday, are to play the 2-13 Cameron men in the second game at 7:30. Cameron is 0-8 in conference play.
A&M-Commerce’s men shot 56.9% from the field and a red-hot 53.8% (14-of-26) from 3-point range in the win over Oklahoma Christian.
Demarcus Demonia was nearly perfect with his shooting as he led the Lions with 20 points, three assists and eight rebounds. Demonia was 7-of-8 from the field and 3-of-3 from the free throw line.
Clashon Gaffney and Jairus Roberson also pumped in 15 points. Roberson scored all his points off 3-pointers, hitting 5-of-9. Gaffney pulled down six rebounds.
Alphonso Willis added 14 points and also hit a 3-pointer.
Moun’tae Edmundson paced Oklahoma Christian with 20 points and six assists and Nyk Madison added 14 points.
Strong rebounding helped the Lion women overcome poor shooting and 26 turnovers in their 69-58 win on Saturday at Oklaoma Christian. The Lions outrebounded the Eagles 61-27 as Juliana Louis led A&M-Commerce with 14 rebounds, Chania Wright pulled down nine, Dorian Norris added eight and Laila Lawrence finished with six.
Asiyha Smith, who was 11-of-12 from the free throw line, led the Lions with 16 points. Dyani Robinson tossed in 11 points and DesiRay Kernal added 10.
Ashanti Day topped Oklahoma Christian with 17 points.
Cameron last played on Jan. 31, winning 88-80 at St. Mary’s in San Antonio.
Maighan Hedge, the top scorer in the LSC, led the Aggies with 19 points. Cameron also collected 17 points each from Stephanie Peterson and Korie Allensworth and 12 from Whitney Outon.
A&M-C’s women rank first in the LSC in scoring at 81.0 per game. Cameron is second (79.4).
