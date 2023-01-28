After splitting their two Southland Conference basketball games at Lamar on Thursday night, the two Texas A&M University-Commerce teams will be back at home for a Saturday doubleheader.
The 8-12 Lion women will play 8-11 Houston Christian in the first game at 2 p.m. A&M-Commerce is 6-2 in the Southland Conference after falling 66-49 at Lamar.
The 9-13 Lion men will face the 7-14 Huskies in the second game at about 4:30 p.m. in the Field House.
KETR-FM (88.9) plans to broadcast both games.
The Lion women played for the third straight game without Dyani Robinson, who leads the Southland in scoring at 17.4 points per game. Robinson left the Lions’ first game against Lamar on Jan. 14 with an injury and did not return. The Lions held on to win that game 57-52 but lost the rematch in Beaumont.
A&M-Commerce shot only 31.5% from the field after going 3-of-16 from 3-point range. Laila Lawrence led the Lions with 12 points and Mia Deck added 11.
Jerome Brewer Jr. led the Lions in their win with 12 points and Demarcus Demonia added 11.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.