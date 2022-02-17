Texas A&M University-Commerce’s 20-2 women and 16-5 men will begin their final homestands of the regular basketball season on Thursday against St. Edward’s of Austin.
The Lion women, who are ranked second and seventh in two NCAA Division II polls, are to play 11-14 St. Edwards at 5:30 p.m. in the Field House in Commerce. The Lion women also have a home game on Saturday afternoon versus St. Mary’s of San Antonio and then a home game on Tuesday against Texas Woman’s University of Denton.
The Lion men will try to bounce back from a 70-67 loss to UT Tyler as they face 13-11 St. Edward’s in the second game of the doubleheader at about 7:30. The Lion men also have a home game left on Saturday against St. Mary’s.
Both Lion basketball teams will close out the regular season on the road before heading into LSC tournament play.
The Lion women currently rank third in the LSC standings at 8-2. They trail only 10-2 West Texas A&M and 9-2 Texas Woman’s.
St. Edward’s women rank 13th of the 17 LSC teams at 4-10. The Hilltoppers are 2-9 in road games this season while the Lions are 10-1 in the Field House.
A&M-Commerce leads the LSC women in scoring at 81.1 points per game and rank ninth in scoring defense (64.2),
The Hilltoppers are 10th in scoring (64.4) and eighth in scoring defense (63.9).
Dyani Robinson leads the Lions and ranks fourth in the league in scoring (15.9). Teammate DesiRay Kernal (11.3) ranks 21st and Chania Wright (10.6) ranks 27th.
Lauren Catherman leads St. Edward’s and is 20th in the league (11.6). Morgan Gary is next for St. Edward’s at 9.7.
The Lion men are 12-2 at home this season while the Hilltoppers are 6-6 on the road.
A&M-Commerce’s men rank third in the league at 8-3, trailing only 10-2 Lubbock Christian and 9-3 Dallas Baptist. St. Edward’s is eighth at 7-7.
Alphonso Willis averages a team-best 12.6 points per game to rank 26th in the league. Jairun Roberson is next for the Lions at 12.2 to rank 32nd.
Daniel Venzant of St. Edward’s ranks third in the league (17.2). His teammate Logan Cook is second in the LSC in rebounding (8.1).
A&M-Commerce’s Clashon Gaffney continues to lead the league in blocked shots (2.9).
