Texas A&M University-Commerce’s basketball teams will face two strong tests as they close out a two-game homestand on Saturday.
The 11-14 Lion women, who are 9-4 in Southland Conference play following an 83-70 win over New Orleans on Thursday night, are to play the 16-8 Southeastern Louisiana women at 2 p.m. in the Field House.
Southeastern is 11-3 in conference play, including a 46-42 win over the Lions on Jan. 21 at Hammond, Louisiana.
To follow at 4:30 p.m. will be the men’s game pitting the 11-16 Lions against 14-13 Southeastern Louisiana. The Lions are 7-6 in Southland Conference play following an 84-78 loss to New Orleans.
Southeastern is 8-6 in conference play, including a 79-73 home win over the Lions on Jan. 21.
This will be the Lions’ last scheduled home game for both teams until March 1, when they are to play two teams from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
The women’s game pits two of the top three teams in the conference standings. Southeastern leads, A&M-Corpus Christi is second at 10-4 and the Lions rank third.
The Lion women shot 54.1% from the field and 92.9% from the free throw line during their win over New Orleans.
DesiRay Kernal, who was 11-of-15 from the field and 5-of-5 from the line, led the Lions with 27 points and handed out four assists. Mia Deck scored 20 points. Laila Lawrence doubled with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Olivia Russell added 8 points.
DeArica Pryor topped New Orleans with 21 points and Tiana Gipson added 10.
The Lions shot only 30.8% from the field and 50% from the line in the loss at Southeastern Louisiana. The 42 points were a season low.
Cierria Cunningham led the victors that night with 14 points, Alexius Horne scored 11 and Hailey Giaratano added 10.
New Orleans led the Lion men for most of Thursday’s game, building a 50-38 advantage by halftime. The Privateers spread the scoring around among Jamond Vincent (20), Jordan Johnson (14), Khaleb Wilson-Rouse (11), Tyson Jackson (10), K’mani Doughty (10) and Marquez Cooper (10).
The Lions put five scorers in double digits: Kalen Williams (16), Jerome Brewer Jr. (16), J.J. Romer Rosario (14), Demarcus Demonia (13) and C.J. Roberts (10).
Sami Pissis led Southeastern over the Lions in the first meeting with 16 points. Alec Woodard and Roscoe Eastmond both added 15 points, Roger McFarlane scored 14 and Nick Caldwell chipped in 12.
The Lions recognized the late Hugo Cabrera on Thursday night, presenting a special award to members of his family that were present.
The 6-7 Cabrera played for the Lions for two seasons from 1974-76, earning all-Lone Star Conference honors, and was drafted in the 10th round by the Milwaukee Bucks. He wound up playing several seasons of semi-professional basketball, once averaging 33.6 points per game for a season.
He also helped his native Dominican Republic team win the Centrobasket Tournament in Panama in 1977.
The A&M-C Hall of Famer was also a basketball coach and sent some recruits to the Lions. He died in 2021 at the age of 66.
