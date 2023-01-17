COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce stayed undefeated in its first season of Southland Conference women’s basketball with a 57-52 home win over Lamar on Saturday.
The Lions are 5-0 to start conference play for the first time since 2019-20 and are now 7-10 overall.
The Cardinals dropped to 8-8 overall and 2-3 in conference games. The two teams meet again on Jan. 26 in Beaumont.
Dyani Robinson scored 16 points to surpass current Lion assistant coach and former Lion player Princess Davis for third on the Lions’ all-time scoring list. Davis scored 1,385 points. Robinson left the game in the second half with an injury and did not return.
DesiRay Kernal also scored 16 points for the Lions and grabbed eight rebounds.
Off the bench, Jordyn Beaty scored 9 points and Mia Deck managed 8 points and seven rebounds.
For Lamar, Sabria Dean scored 18 and recorded four steals, while Akasha Davis scored 14.
The Lions will head south to Louisiana for two games this week, facing New Orleans at 5 p.m. on Thursday and Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at 1 p.m.
---
After falling behind 9-0 to start the game, the Lion men outscored Lamar 81-55 the rest of the game to cruise to an 81-66 win in the Field House.
The Lions led by as many as 23 in the game and by 11 at the half, despite Lamar scoring the first nine points of the game.
A&M-Commerce improved to 7-12 overall and 3-2 in Southland Conference play, while the Cardinals are 5-13 overall and 1-4 in Southland play.
Demarcus Demonia led the Lions with 20 points, followed by 15 points each from JJ Romer Rosario and Jerome Brewer, Jr. Kalen Williams also contributed 14 points as well as six assists and five rebounds. Luka Vasic added 7 points.
Lamar’s Yuto Yamanouchi recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Nate Calmese added 15 points.
The Lions, who are now 7-12 for the season and 3-2 in the Southland, are back on the road for two games next weekend in Louisiana, playing New Orleans on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Southeastern Louisiana on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
Southeastern Louisiana and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi are tied for the Southland men’s lead at 4-1. The Lions are tied with Nicholls, Houston Christian and New Orleans for third place.
A&M-Corpus Christi ranks second to the Lion women at 4-1. Southeastern and Northwestern State are tied at 3-2.
