Texas A&M University-Commerce’s two basketball teams didn’t finish the regular season quite like they wanted, with a pair of losses to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
But both teams will continue their seasons in the Southland Conference tournament that starts on Sunday at the Legacy Center in Lake Charles, Louisiana.
The 13-19 Lion men, who lost 93-88 in overtime to A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday night at home, will face 9-22 McNeese at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Both of McNeese’s losses to the Lions in conference play were really close. The Lions won 82-80 in overtime at McNeese on Jan. 7 and then 60-58 in Commerce on Feb. 4.
The 12-18 Lion women, who lost 61-53 to A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday, will face Northwestern State of Louisiana at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Legacy Center. A&M-Commerce split in two games with the Demon women, winning 67-47 at home on Feb. 9 and losing 71-66 at Natchitoches on Feb. 11.
The Lion men finished fifth in the Southland standings at 9-9 while McNeese tied with Incarnate Word for eighth at 6-12.
A&M-Corpus Christi outscored the Lion men 15-10 in overtime after they tied 78-78 in regulation.
Terrion Murdix led the victorious Islanders with 27 points and Isaac Mushila scored 21.
C.J. Roberts led the Lions with 24 points, while Jerome Brewer Jr. tossed in 16, Demarcus Demonia added 14 and J.J. Romer Rosario tossed in 10.
The A&M-Commerce women, who at one time were leading the Southland, dropped to a tie with Incarnate for fourth place at 10-8 after losing leading scorer Dyani Robinson to an injury.
DesiRay Kernal led the Lions against A&M-Corpus Christi with 17 points, Mia Deck scored 11 and Laila Lawrence added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.