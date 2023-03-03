Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas... Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville affecting Hunt County. South Fork Sabine River Near Quinlan affecting Kaufman, Rockwall and Hunt Counties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/fwd. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cowleech Fork Sabine River At Greenville. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Moderate out of bank flooding will occur. A few rural roads closures will be needed along the river reach. Moderate flooding will occur along the river through Greenville. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 4.7 feet Wednesday evening. &&