A&M-C men 60,
McNeese 58
A&M-Commerce Sports
COMMERCE — A 10-0 scoring run in the final five minutes of Saturday’s game in the Field House helped the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team prevail 60-58 over the McNeese Cowboys.
A&M-Commerce swept McNeese in the two-game season series and has won three games in a row. The Lions are 11-13 overall and 7-3 in Southland Conference play, while McNeese is 5-19 overall and 2-9 in conference play, having lost nine a row.
Kalen Williams led the way with 14 points for the Lions, while 12 came from JJ Romer Rosario and 11 from Jerome Brewer, Jr. Romer Rosario also grabbed seven rebounds and dished out team-high four assists.
Demarcus Demonia was held scoreless in the first half, but finished the game with nine points, two assists, two steals, and team-best eight rebounds.
Off the bench, C.J. Roberts scored 8 with three rebounds and Khaliq Abdul-Mateen (Cy-Lakes) added 6 points.
For McNeese, Christian Shumate had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Two straight games against Northwestern State are next for the Lions. The Demons visit Commerce on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. and the Lions head to Natchitoches, Louisiana, on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
McNeese women 75,
A&M-C 67
A&M-Commerce Sports
COMMERCE — In a game with 14 lead changes, including 11 in the first half, the McNeese Cowgirls defeated the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team, 75-67, in the Field House on Saturday afternoon.
The Cowgirls took the second game of the regular season series between the two teams to split the series at one, with both teams winning on the road. Both teams have matching overall records of 9-13 as well. The Lions dropped to 7-3 in Southland Conference play, while the Cowgirls are 6-5.
Zuzzana Kulinska finished the game with 21 points for McNeese, shooting 8-of-12 from the field. Desirae Hansen scored 17.
The Cowgirls shot 53.7% from the game and held the Lions to shoot 37.1%, blocking nine shots. A&M-Commerce shot 1 -of-10 from the distance, while McNeese shot 7-for -15.
Laila Lawrence led the Lions with 17 points and grabbed her third double-double of the season as well. She had 11 rebounds, one assist and a block. Mia Deck scored 13 along with four rebounds, four assists, which led the team, and two steals. DesiRay Kernal played just 21 minutes due to foul trouble, but still totaled 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Olivia Russell added 7 points, six rebounds, two assists and three steals. Dorian Norris also recorded three steals, while scoring 6 points. Jordyn Beaty (Woodville) scored 7 off the bench along with three rebounds.
The Lions face Northwestern State in their next two games. The two teams clash in Commerce on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on Saturday at 1 p.m.
