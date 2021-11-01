COMMERCE — Entering the day with the second-ranked total defense in NCAA Division II, the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions certainly proved that those numbers were not a lie as they shut out UT Permain Basin 41-0 on Saturday.
The Lions put up their second straight shutout at home and their defense has allowed just 16 points in their last five games. The Lion defense held UTPB to 167 yards of total offense, forcing five turnovers, including a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown by Alex Shillow. The Lions also recording seven sacks.
Every game is crucial for the Lions in their push for the NCAA Division II playoffs and they now hold an overall record of 6-3 with two games to go. They sit in sole possession of second place in the Lone Star Conference with a record of 4-1. The loss drops UTPB to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in LSC play.
The Lion defense entered this week with the fourth-best passing defense (118.8 yards per game), 16th best rushing defense (90.1 ypg), second-best total defense (208.9 ypg) and the seventh-best scoring defense (13.1 ppg).
They allowed below their average in all but one of those categories on Saturday. UTPB passed for 120 and ran for 47.
Neither team scored in the first quarter. The Lions scored their first points on the first play of the second quarter via a 4-yard touchdown run by Carandal Hale (Greenville).
J.T. Smith (Klein Oak) doubled the lead in the second quarter with an 11-yard touchdown rush. Smith took the direct snap and ran left for six points.
On the second play from scrimmage on the next UTPB drive, Daryion Taylor (Humble Atascocita) intercepted a pass from the Falcons’ Clayton Roberts and returned it for 17 yards, just outside the red zone.
Andrew Armstrong (Dallas Bishop Dunne) caught a 28-yard touchdown pass from Miklo Smalls (Plano East) on the first play after the interception to give the Lions a 21-0 lead at halftime.
The Lion defense allowed a total of 29 yards in the second quarter and just 55 in the first half.
Starting the second half with the ball, the Lions made it 24-0 on a 34-yard field goal by Jake Viquez (Rockwall), who also kicked in a 42-yarder.
Darius Williams (Fort Worth Arlington Heights) returned an interception for a 25-yard touchdown, but it was brought back due to a penalty.
Armstrong and Smalls made sure that the Lions did not have a long wait for the touchdown as they connected for a 25-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the drive. Smalls threw for 138 yards on 12-for-21 passing and had the two touchdowns to Armstrong, who caught four passes for 81 yards.
Becoming Smalls’ favorite target near the endzone, Armstrong had 81 yards on four catches and two touchdowns. He has caught three touchdowns in the last two home games.
Putting together their best drive, the Falcons marched down the field and had a chance to score with first and goal at the 8-yard line. But Shillow (Pflugerville) picked off a pass in his own end zone, running it for a 100-yard touchdown, tying the NCAA and program record for the longest play. The 100-yard interception return for touchdown was 14th in Lone Star Conference history, 65th in NCAA Division II history and just the third in NCAA Division II this season. That play matched Cory Whitfield’s 100-yard interception return for touchdown in 2011 against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
Towards the end of the game, Kyevon Rider (Whitehouse) also had an interception.
Celestin Haba (Columbia, S.C.) had the other takeaway for the Lions, a sack fumble that was recovered by Brenden Young (Little Rock, Ark.).
Shillow led the team with six tackles, including one for a loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.