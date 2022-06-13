COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a comprehensive national search for its next head softball coach after Gay McNutt accepted the position of head coach at Texas Woman’s University.
“We appreciate Coach McNutt’s efforts to grow our softball program and lead them to our first conference tournament championship this past season,” said Interim Director of Athletics Eric Coleman. “We wish her nothing but the best in her new endeavor.”
McNutt was on the Lions’ staff since 2019, first as an assistant head coach serving as the pitching and catching coach.
She served as the Lions’ interim head coach during the 2022 season. They set a program record with 43 victories against 15 losses and won the Lone Star Conference tournament for the first time.
She’s coached for 36 seasons, with 22 as a head coach including stints at Southern Mississippi, Stephen F. Austin State University and Northwestern State of Louisiana.
A&M-Commerce was also the host of the NCAA Division II South Central regional tournament for the third straight season.
A&M-Commerce will next compete in NCAA Division I as members of the Southland Conference as the Lions return all but two starters from last season.
A&M-Commerce announced it will have no further public comments on the search until the new coach is named.
