COMMERCE — Texas A&M-Kingsville closed out a long Lone Star Conference history with the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions in men’s basketball, handing them a 49-46 loss on Tuesday night in the Field House.
Win No. 56 for the Javelinas in the series that dates back to 1955 sends 16-9 A&M-Kingsville to the quarterfinals of the LSC tournament. They’re scheduled to face St. Mary’s at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Comerica Center in Frisco in the quarterfinals of the tournament.
A&M-Commerce, which had beaten the Javelinas 76 times, dropped to 17-8 for the season after the first-round tournament loss. The Lions will have to wait until Sunday night to see if they’ll be invited into the NCAA Division II tournament. The winner of the LSC tournament receives an automatic bid. The Lions could still receive an at-large bid since they rank fifth in the South Central Region.
“I hope 17-8 is enough to get us in the NCAA tournament,” said Lions coach Jaret von Rosenberg in a postgame interview on KETR-FM.
This was the Lions’ last LSC basketball contest. They’re moving up to NCAA Division I and the Southland Conference next season.
A&M-Commerce shot just 34.8% from the field and 42.9% from the free throw line.
“That game was ugly,” said von Rosenberg. “Lot of guys fouling. They (the officials) called a good game. I thought it was pretty even both ways. Just a couple of balls didn’t bounce our way. Missed a lot of layups. You can’t shoot 42 percent from the free throw line and expect to win a basketball game. That’s just not how it works.”
Demarcus Demonia, with 12 points, was the only Lion to score in double figures. Next were Jairus Roberson and Alphonso Willis with eight points each and Carson Tuttle with six points and five assists.
Marcus Jones led the Javelinas with 11 points and Creighton Avery tossed in 10 for the Javelinas, who shot only 29.6% from the field.
Lone Star Conference
Men’s Basketball Tournament
First round
A&M-Kingsville 28 21 —49
A&M-Commerce 27 19 —46
A&M-K: C.J. Smith 7, Jordan Wilson 3, Will Chayer 2, Marcus Jones 11, Creighton Avery 10, Jake Majors 9, Ja Robertson 3, Dayante McClellan 2, Sammy Brooks 2.
A&M-C: Demarcus Demonia 12, Jairus Roberson 8, Alphonso Willis 8, Carson Tuttle 6, Clashon Gaffney 2, Khaliq Abdul-Mateen 3, Rodney Brown 2, Carius Key 2, J.J. Romer Rosario 2, Alex Peavy 1.
Records: A&M-K 16-9, A&M-C 17-8.
Other first round scores
Angelo State 78, UT Permian Basin 77
St. Edward’s 68, Arkansas-Fort Smith 59
Midwestern State 66, UT Tyler 62
