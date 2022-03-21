LSC player of the year

Dyani Robinson, who shoots for Texas A&M University-Commerce during a home game against Lubbock Christian, has been named as the Lone Star Conference women’s basketball player of the year.

 By David Claybourn | Herald-Banner Sports Editor

  Dyani Robinson, who helped the 27-5 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions to the Lone Star Conference basketball tournament finals, earned player of the year honors in the LSC.

  Robinson, a 5-7 sophomore guard from Cypress Langham Creek, ranked fourth in the league in scoring at 16.3 points per game, ninth in the LSC in field goal percentage (.415) and 10th in free throw percentage (.798). She also averaged 4.4 rebounds, handed out 112 assists and recorded 33 steals. Robinson also made the all-LSC first team.

  Her teammate Laila Lawrence was named the sixth woman of the year. Lawrence, a 6-1 freshman forward from Lewisville, averaged 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Lawrence also earned third-team all-LSC honors and made the all-freshman team.

  DesiRay Kernal and Chania Wright of A&M-Commerce also made the all-LSC team. Kernal, a 6-0 sophomore forward from Newton, Kansas, was named to the second team after averaging 11.7 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. Wright, a 5-8 senior from DeSoto, averaged 11.3 points and 2.4 rebounds. She shot .854 from the free throw line.

  A&M-Commerce tied with Texas Woman’s for second place in the LSC standings at 12-3 and lost 67-66 to West Texas A&M in the LSC tournament finals. The Lions reached the second round of the NCAA Division II   South Central region tournament before falling 69-67 to LSC rival Lubbock Christian.

  The Lions stayed in the NCAA Division II national rankings for the whole season, rising as high as No. 1 in one poll.

  Stephanie Peterson of Cameron (Oklahoma) was named the LSC’s defensive player of the year. Peterson averaged 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.

  Beth Jillson, who led Texas Woman’s to a tie with A&M-Commerce for second place in the league standings, earned the Noel Johnson Coach of the Year award named for the late Midwestern State coach who also earned a national championship as a player at Texas Tech.

            2022 All-Lone Star Conference

           Women’s Basketball Team

  Player of the year — Dyani Robinson, Texas A&M-Commerce

  Defensive player of the year — Stephanie Peterson, Cameron

  Newcomer of the year — Liah Davis, UT Tyler

  Sixth Woman of the year — Laila Lawrence, Texas A&M-Commerce

  Freshman of the year — Ashley Ingram, Texas Woman’s

  Noel Johnson Coach of the Year — Beth Jillson, Texas Woman’s

              FIRST TEAM

G  Sawyer Lloyd           Angelo State                    So.

G  Maighan Hedge        Cameron                          Jr.

G  Allie Schulte            Lubbock Christian             Gr.

F  Hannah Wilson         St. Mary’s                        Sr.

F  Raiana Brown          Texas A&M International    Sr.

G  Dyani Robinson       Texas A&M-Commerce       So.

F  Asley Ingram           Texas Woman’s                 Fr.

C  Liah Davis               UT Tyler                           Gr.

             SECOND TEAM

G  Iyanna McCurdy            Eastern N.M.                          Gr.

G  Ashton Duncan              Lubbock Christian                   Gr.

G  Morgan Lenahan            Midwestern State                    Sr.

G  Frances King                 Midwestern State                    So.

G  Brooklin Bain                 Oklahoma Christian                 So.

F  DesiRay Kernal               Texas A&M-Commerce             So.

G  Sadie Moyer                   Texas Woman’s                       Jr.

G  Zamorye Roberts            West Texas A&M                     Jr.

G  Karley Motschenbacher    West Texas A&M                     Fr.

F  Alivia Lewis                     West Texas A&M                     Sr.

        THIRD TEAM

G  Payton Brown                      Angelo State                     Jr.

F  Blakely Gerber                     Angelo State                     So.

F  Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant   Angelo State                      So.

G  Stephanie Peterson              Cameron                            Jr.

G  Channing Cunyus                 Lubbock Christian               Sr.

F  Hannah Reynolds                 Midwestern State                 Sr.

G  Chania Wright                     Texas A&M-Commerce          Sr.

F  Laila Lawrence                     Texas A&M-Commerce          Fr.

G  Kryslyn Jones                      Texas A&M-Kingsville            So.

G  Paige Elston                         Arkansas-Fort Smith            Sr.

          HONORABLE MENTION

  Angelo State: G Madeline Stephens, Fr.

  Eastern New Mexico: G Natalie Stice, So.

  Lubbock Christian: F Juliana Robertson, Gr.; G Laynee Burr, Sr.

  St. Edward’s: G Lauren Catherman, So.

  Texas A&m International: Clara Fernandez, So.

  Texas A&M-Kingsville: G Mia Rivers, Fr.

  Texas Woman’s: G Brielle Woods, Jr.

  Arkansas-forth Smith: F Mar’Shalia Lollie, Sr.

  UT Tyler: F Montse Gutierrez, So.

        ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

G  Payton Brown                      Angelo State               Jr.

G  Stephanie Peterson              Cameron                    So.

G  Juliana Roberson                 Lubbock Christian        Gr.

F  Hannah Wilson                     St. Mary’s                   Sr.

F  Karley Motschenbacher          West Texas A&M        Fr.

       ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

F  Grace Foster          Lubbock Christian

G  Evelyn Quiroz        Texas A&M International

F  Laila Lawrence        Texas A&M-Commerce

F  Ashley Ingram        Texas Wowan’s

F  Lovisa Hevinder      UT Tyler   

