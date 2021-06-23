COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce defensive backs Dominique Ramsey and Alex Shillow have been named to the Academic All-District® Team, as announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team (if necessary) Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in July. For the 2020-21 academic year, these honorees were based on career accomplishments instead of single season statistics.
Ramsey earns Academic All-District honors for the first time, while Shillow was named Academic All-District and Second Team Academic All-America in 2019.
Ramsey, a redshirt senior from Converse Judson, earned three All-American honors in 2019 and has four postseason all-American awards in his career. He was named First-Team All-American as an all-purpose player by the Associated Press and Second Team All-American as both a return specialist and safety by the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA). The Cliff Harris Award nominee was also named to the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football All-Texas small college team, and earned First Team All-Super Region Four honors from the Division II Conference Commissioners Association as both a safety and return specialist.
He was named the National Football Foundation Gridiron Club of Dallas Scholar-Athlete in 2021, as he graduated with his bachelor of science in industrial engineering in May. He’s been named to the President’s List once, the Dean’s List four times, and the LSC Commissioner’s Honor Roll five times. He was also a 2019 Academic All-LSC selection.
Shillow — a redshirt senior from Pflugerville — has distinguished himself on the field, in the classroom, and in the community during his career at A&M-Commerce. In January 2020, he was elected to his second term as the National Chair of the NCAA Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) and has served as the president of the A&M-Commerce SAAC, which has won the last three LSC SAAC Cups and been selected to reveal multiple Make-A-Wish recipients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.