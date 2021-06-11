RICHARDSON — Two Texas A&M University-Commerce athletes have received athlete of the year honors for Lone Star Conference track and field.
Ushan Perera, who won NCAA Division II indoor and outdoor national championships in the high jump, was named the Male Field Athlete of the Year.
Minna Svaerd, who placed third in the 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA Division II outdoor championships, was named the LSC’s Female Track Athlete of the Year for the second time.
Perera, who is from Mahabage, Sri Lanka, cleared 2.17 meters (7-1 ½) under cold, wet and windy conditions to win the Division II outdoor title. He also cleared 2.26 meters (7-5) to win the indoor title.
The all-American jumped 2.30 meters (7-6 ½) at the LSC outdoor meet to take the conference title, the Sri Lankan national record and South Asian record as well. Perera will continue to pursue his Olympic dreams during the summer. He was named the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year and Oscar Strahan Award winner for LSC Outstanding Outdoor Field Athlete. In the indoor season, he took the USTFCCCA National and Regional Field Athlete of the Year awards, as well as LSC field athlete of the year.
Perera is the second LSC Male Field Athlete of the Year in program history, the first being given to Florian Obst in 2018.
Svaerd, who is from Karlstad, Sweden, added to her long list of accolades at the national meet with two first team all-American awards. She won the bronze medal in the 400-meter hurdles, tying her own school record with a time of 58.13 seconds and was the anchor leg on the sixth place 4x400-meter relay team that finished in 3:44.88. Svaerd was the gold medalist in the 400 hurdles, the 4x400 meter relay and the pole vault at the LSC outdoor meet.
It is A&M-Commerce’s third Female Track and Field Athlete of the Year award in program history. The first for the women’s Lion program was Kamryn McKee in 2018.
West Texas A&M sprinter Benjamin Azamati, a freshman from Ghana, earned the Male Track and Field Athlete of the Year award after winning both the 100 (10.02) and 200 (20.23) at the Division II outdoor championships and also anchoring the Buffaloes’ 4x100 relay to second place (39.82) behind A&M-Commerce. Azamati set new NCAA Division II records in the 100 (9.97) and 200 (20.13) to earn the DII national Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year award from the USTFCCA.
The Female Track Athlete of the Year award went to West Texas A&M’s Zada Swoopes, who is from Whitewright. Swoopes won the Division II outdoor shot put (17.59, 57-8 1/2) and discus events (53.49, 175-6) and was sixth in the hammer throw (56.83, 186-5). Swoopes set a new Division II national meet championship record with her throw in the discus, which also qualified her to compete in the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials.
She is the niece of former standout basketball player Sheryl Swoopes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.