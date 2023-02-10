FRISCO — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s track and field standout Maia Maury has been selected by the Southland Conference as this week’s Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Maury, a junior from Noisy-Le-Grand, France, won the indoor pentathlon at the Washburn Open last weekend, repeating as the champion at the meet. She put together a total of 3,497 points to tie for the highest score, but won the tiebreaker as she won two of the five events, including the final event, the 800-meter run. Her score is now second in the Southland Conference this season and 15th in the region.
She is the second Lion to win a weekly award this season, joining Micky Ferdinand. This is the second career weekly honor for Maury.
The Lions are back in action this weekend at the Howie Ryan Invitational (Houston) and the Tyson Invitational (Arkansas).
