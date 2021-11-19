COMMERCE — Texas A&M-Commerce’s last Lone Star Conference volleyball contest was a marathon match.
The Lions barely lost their LSC tournament first-round home match to Oklahoma Christian, 25-23, 22-25, 18-25, 29-27, 16-14 on Tuesday night in the Field House. It took just under three hours to complete.
The Lions, who are headed to the Southland Conference, finished their season at 14-10.
Oklahoma Christian, now 12-17, heads to the quarterfinals of the LSC tournament at San Angelo and will next play the No. 4 seed West Texas A&M at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
“I give Oklahoma Christian a lot of credit,” said Lions coach Craig Case. “They played through a lot of adversity tonight and a lot of pressure and a good crowd and I’m really, really proud of our team and the hole we dug ourselves out of early. To have a crowd come out and support you like that. I say it all the time, I think we’ve got one of the best if not the best crowd in the entire Lone Star Conference. They were huge tonight.”
The Lions exited the conference holding the LSC record for most consecutive conference tournament appearances, 10.
The Lions lost the first two points in the decisive fifth set but stormed back with a 5-1 run to take a 7-5 lead. They did not trail again until the end of the match.
They were up 13-10 but lost points on a service error and an attacking error. Oklahoma Christian won three of the last four points to extend its season and end the Lions’.
Lyric Hebert (Arvada, Colo.) posted a season-best 41 digs to lead the Lions.
Celeste Vela (Guadalajara, Mexico) set for 59 assists and recorded 20 digs and four kills.
Riley Davidson (Commerce) recorded a career-high 29 digs for the Lions.
Maddy Rashford (Placentia, Calif.) put away 21 kills, a career high.
Reese Fetty (Farmersville) also had season-best 12 kills in her freshman season and Sydney Andersen (Placentia, Calif.) also recorded 12 kills.
Allyssa Hamlin led Oklahoma Christian with 18 kills, while Hannah Rouse and Morgan Demuth added 14 each.
Brylie Berryman recorded 42 digs for the Eagles, followed by Rouse (33) and Hamlin (27).
Spencer Plato set for a team-high 32 assists.
A&M-Commerce, which is a charter member of the LSC dating back to 1931, is moving into the Southland Conference on July 1 and will also move up from NCAA Division I.
