EUGENE, Oregon — Texas A&M University-Commerce's J.T. Smith took fifth in the 100-meter dash, while a couple more jumpers with ties to Hunt County are slated to compete on Sunday at the outdoor nationals.
Smith finished fifth on Friday night against the best sprinters in America in his first trip to the U.S. Outdoor Track and Field Nationals. He clocked a time of 10.14 seconds.
Former A&M-Commerce high jumper Justin Lewis is one of 19 athletes who've qualified to compete starting at 7:05 p.m. Texas time. He'll be the fifth jumper to compete.
Tara Davis-Woodhall, who has ties to Greenville, is one of 17 women high jumpers qualified to compete starting at 7:40 p.m. She's drawn lucky No. 13 in the jumper order.
CNBC has been nationally televising the meet.
Smith, who won the U.S. indoor national title in the 60-meter dash this winter, won his preliminary heat of the 100 in 10.02 seconds, his personal best time with a legal wind, and advanced to the finals with a 10.10 time in Friday's semifinals.
He got off to a fast start in the finals and was tied with Cravont Charleston at the 30-meter mark. He was third at the 60-meter mark but got overtaken by two sprinters by the finish. Charleston was the surprise winner at 9.95. Christian Coleman, who won a world championship in 2019, was second at 9.96 followed by two-time world 200 champion Noah Lyles at 10.00 and Brandon Carnes at 10.10.
The top three finishers will advance to the world track and field championships in Budapest, Hungary. Other sprinters are usually called up to run in the U.S. 4x100-meter relay.
Smith won the NCAA Division II national 100-meter title in 2022 and was the Southland Conference champion in the 100 in May, running a wind-aided time of 9.92.
One of the runners he beat in the finals was Trayvon Bromell, who won bronze medals in the 100 at the 2015 and 2022 world championships. Bromell was sixth at 10.14.
A&M-Commerce's Lewis tied for fifth place in the high jump at the NCAA Division II outdoor national championships in 2022, clearing 7-1.
Davis-Woodhall is the daughter of former Greenville sprinter and football player Ty Davis. Her grandparents Reecy Davis Jr. and Roz Lane are from Greenville and so was her late great-grandfather Reecy Davis Sr., who was a middleweight boxer. The Reecy Davis Recreation Center is named for him.
Davis-Woodhall finished sixth in the Tokyo Olympics with a jump of 6.84 meters (22-5 1/4).
She competed in college at the University of Georgia and the University of Texas and broke the U.S. College record in the long jump with a leap of 23-5 1/2 at the 93rd Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, which are named for a former Greenville Lions coach. That mark ranks her first among the 17 jumpers.
She also won California state high school championships in the long jump, triple jump and 100-meter hurdles.
Joseph Brown, who competed for A&M-Commerce from 2015-2019, was fourth in the men's discus on Thursday with a best throw of 205 feet, 3 inches. Sam Mattis won with a best throw of 216-3. Turner Washington was second at 215-3. Brian Williams finished third with a top throw of 207-10.
Brown's first throw went 174-11. He threw 205-3 on his second throw and 191-0 on his third throw. He scratched on his fourth throw and then went 202-8 and 185-7 on his last two throws.
He competed in 44 meets during his career at A&M-Commerce, winning the NCAA Division II national championship in 2019. He was a two-time all-America selection and a six-time all-conference selection. He was also named a scholar athlete.
While competing for Texas A&M-Commerce, Lewis tied for fifth place in the high jump at the NCAA Division II outdoor national championships in 2022, clearing 7-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.