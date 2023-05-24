FRISCO — Texas A&M University-Commerce sprinter J.T. Smith has been named the Southland Conference track and field athlete of the year as voted on by the conference’s coaches.
Smith (Klein Oak) recorded 22.5 points at the Southland outdoor championships on his home track at Memorial Stadium, winning the 100-meter dash with a facility record time of 9.92 seconds, the 200-meter dash with a meet record time of 20.32 and was part of the 4x100-meter relay that set the school, facility, and meet record, while winning the conference title with a 39.32.
During the outdoor season, Smith lowered his wind-legal time in the 100 to 10.13 seconds, which is the fastest in the conference and a new school record. He also holds the all-conditions best time in the region and second best in the country. He was also selected as the outstanding running events performer by the Southland coaches.
The conference also announced the all-conference awards with conference champions garnering first team all-conference honors, silver medalists being named to second team and bronze medalists named to third team.
Smith led the way for the Lions with three first-team honors. Also earning first-team honors for A&M-Commerce were Southland champions Nikita Strogalev (Kiev, Ukraine), the men’s pole vault champion; Trayveon Franklin (Montgomery), the men’s triple jump winner, and Veronika Kramarenko (Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) the women’s high jump champion as well Smith’s teammates in the 4x100 relay: Tyke Owens (Lebanon Trail), Ibrahim Fuseini (Accra, Ghana) and Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia).
The second-team honorees for A&M-Commerce are Fuseini in the men’s 100, Edwin in the 200, Leah Pettis (McKinney North) in the women’s 100, Naomi Ndukwe (Perserville, France) in the women’s 400 hurdles, Tamara Susa (Novi Sad, Serbia) in the women’s javelin, as well as the women’s 4x400 relay of Ndukwe, Sofia Khenfar (Lyon, France), Francesca Aquilino (Capriate San Gervasio, Italy) and Mariana Shostak (Lviv, Ukraine).
Maia Maury (Noisy-Le-Grand, France) earned third-team all-conference honors in the women’s high jump.
All-Southland Conference
Track and Field Honors
Men’s athlete of the year and outstanding running events performer — J.T. Smith, A&M-Commerce
Men’s outstanding field events performer — Isaiah Hudgens, Incarnate Word
Men’s freshman of the year — Cameron Chin, Lamar
Men’s newcomer of the year — Jayden Sloan, New Orleans
Leon Johnson Award (men’s coach of the year) — Dr. Derek Riedel, Incarnate Word
Women’s athlete of the year — Sanaria Butler, Northwestern State
Outstanding field events performer — Parl Eelma, Lamar
Women’s outstanding running events performer — Jessica Rabius, HCU
Women’s freshman of the year — Vanessa Balde, Northwestern State
Women’s newcomer of the year — Rebecca DeKay, New Orleans
Women’s coach of the year — Trey Clark, Lamar
