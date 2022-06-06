SUGAR LAND — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball guard Dyani Robinson has been named the Small College Player of the Year by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Robinson, a 5-7 sophomore from Cypress Langham Creek, put together one of the most prolific seasons in program history in 2021-22. She was selected as a first team all-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), third-team all-American by the Division II Conference Commissioners’ Association (D2CCA), South Central Region Most Outstanding Player by the D2CCA, Lone Star Conference Player of the Year and first team all-Lone Star Conference.
Robinson reached double-digit scoring in all but two games for the 27-5 Lions, who made their fourth straight trip to the NCAA Division II tournament. Robinson led the Lions to their second win in the NCAA tournament in as many years.
She averaged 16.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
“This year was a great ending to really special run at the Division II level, ending with the incredible season and this honor for Dyani,” said coach Jason Burton, following a previous all-American award for Robinson. “She’s just different, some of the things that Dyani can do on the floor, very few people can. She found ways to be a more efficient scorer this year, while also getting her teammates involved and rebounding from the point guard spot.”
The Lions are leaving the LSC for the Southland Conference and will compete next season in NCAA Division I.
