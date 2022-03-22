Dyani Robinson, who helped the 27-5 Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions to the Lone Star Conference basketball tournament finals, earned player of the year honors in the LSC.
Robinson, a 5-7 sophomore guard from Cypress Langham Creek, ranked fourth in the league in scoring at 16.3 points per game, ninth in the LSC in field goal percentage (.415) and 10th in free throw percentage (.798). She also averaged 4.4 rebounds, handed out 112 assists and recorded 33 steals. Robinson also made the all-LSC first team.
Her teammate Laila Lawrence was named the sixth woman of the year. Lawrence, a 6-1 freshman forward from Lewisville, averaged 9.4 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Lawrence also earned third-team all-LSC honors and made the all-freshman team.
DesiRay Kernal and Chania Wright of A&M-Commerce also made the all-LSC team. Kernal, a 6-0 sophomore forward from Newton, Kansas, was named to the second team after averaging 11.7 points and a team-best 7.7 rebounds per game. Wright, a 5-8 senior from DeSoto, averaged 11.3 points and 2.4 rebounds. She shot .854 from the free throw line.
A&M-Commerce tied with Texas Woman’s for second place in the LSC standings at 12-3 and lost 67-66 to West Texas A&M in the LSC tournament finals. The Lions reached the second round of the NCAA Division II South Central region tournament before falling 69-67 to LSC rival Lubbock Christian.
The Lions stayed in the NCAA Division II national rankings for the whole season, rising as high as No. 1 in one poll.
Stephanie Peterson of Cameron (Oklahoma) was named the LSC’s defensive player of the year. Peterson averaged 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.
Beth Jillson, who led Texas Woman’s to a tie with A&M-Commerce for second place in the league standings, earned the Noel Johnson Coach of the Year award named for the late Midwestern State coach who also earned a national championship as a player at Texas Tech.
2022 All-Lone Star Conference
Women’s Basketball Team
Player of the year — Dyani Robinson, Texas A&M-Commerce
Defensive player of the year — Stephanie Peterson, Cameron
Newcomer of the year — Liah Davis, UT Tyler
Sixth Woman of the year — Laila Lawrence, Texas A&M-Commerce
Freshman of the year — Ashley Ingram, Texas Woman’s
Noel Johnson Coach of the Year — Beth Jillson, Texas Woman’s
FIRST TEAM
G Sawyer Lloyd Angelo State So.
G Maighan Hedge Cameron Jr.
G Allie Schulte Lubbock Christian Gr.
F Hannah Wilson St. Mary’s Sr.
F Raiana Brown Texas A&M International Sr.
G Dyani Robinson Texas A&M-Commerce So.
F Asley Ingram Texas Woman’s Fr.
C Liah Davis UT Tyler Gr.
SECOND TEAM
G Iyanna McCurdy Eastern N.M. Gr.
G Ashton Duncan Lubbock Christian Gr.
G Morgan Lenahan Midwestern State Sr.
G Frances King Midwestern State So.
G Brooklin Bain Oklahoma Christian So.
F DesiRay Kernal Texas A&M-Commerce So.
G Sadie Moyer Texas Woman’s Jr.
G Zamorye Roberts West Texas A&M Jr.
G Karley Motschenbacher West Texas A&M Fr.
F Alivia Lewis West Texas A&M Sr.
THIRD TEAM
G Payton Brown Angelo State Jr.
F Blakely Gerber Angelo State So.
F Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant Angelo State So.
G Stephanie Peterson Cameron Jr.
G Channing Cunyus Lubbock Christian Sr.
F Hannah Reynolds Midwestern State Sr.
G Chania Wright Texas A&M-Commerce Sr.
F Laila Lawrence Texas A&M-Commerce Fr.
G Kryslyn Jones Texas A&M-Kingsville So.
G Paige Elston Arkansas-Fort Smith Sr.
HONORABLE MENTION
Angelo State: G Madeline Stephens, Fr.
Eastern New Mexico: G Natalie Stice, So.
Lubbock Christian: F Juliana Robertson, Gr.; G Laynee Burr, Sr.
St. Edward’s: G Lauren Catherman, So.
Texas A&m International: Clara Fernandez, So.
Texas A&M-Kingsville: G Mia Rivers, Fr.
Texas Woman’s: G Brielle Woods, Jr.
Arkansas-forth Smith: F Mar’Shalia Lollie, Sr.
UT Tyler: F Montse Gutierrez, So.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
G Payton Brown Angelo State Jr.
G Stephanie Peterson Cameron So.
G Juliana Roberson Lubbock Christian Gr.
F Hannah Wilson St. Mary’s Sr.
F Karley Motschenbacher West Texas A&M Fr.
ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM
F Grace Foster Lubbock Christian
G Evelyn Quiroz Texas A&M International
F Laila Lawrence Texas A&M-Commerce
F Ashley Ingram Texas Wowan’s
F Lovisa Hevinder UT Tyler
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.