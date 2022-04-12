COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball guard Dyani Robinson has been selected to first team all-America by World Exposure Report.
This is Robinson’s third all-America honor of the season.
Robinson, a 5-7 sophomore from Langham Creek, guided the 27-5 Lions to one of the best seasons in program history, while also being named first-team all-America by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association as well as third-team all-America and South Central Region Most Outstanding Player by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association.
Robinson also earned the Lone Star Conference player of the year award and was a first-team all-conference selection.
Robinson reached double-digit scoring in all but two games as she averaged 16.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. She also recorded 112 assists, 33 steals and four blocked shots. Robinson shot .350 from the 3-point arc and .798 from the free throw line.
“This year was a great ending to really special run at the Division II level, ending with the incredible season and this honor for Dyani,” said Lions coach Jason Burton after her first all-America award. “She’s just different. Some of the things that Dyani can do on the floor, very few people can. She found ways to be a more efficient scorer this year, while also getting her teammates involved and rebounding from the point guard spot.”
This season was the Lions’ fourth straight trip to the NCAA Division II tournament and Robinson led the Lions to their second win in the NCAA tournament in as many seasons. Robinson averaged 18.5 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists in two games during the South Central Regional, including 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the South Central regional quarterfinal win over the Colorado School of Mines.
