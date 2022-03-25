ATLANTA — Texas A&M University-Commerce guard Dyani Robinson has been selected as a first-team all-American by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).
Robinson is just the second first team all-American in program history and first since 2009.
Robinson, a 5-7 sophomore from Cypress Langham Creek, guided the 27-5 Lions to one of the best seasons in program history, while being named third-team all-America and South Central Region most outstanding player by the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) as well as being the Lone Star Conference player of the year and a first team all-conference selection.
“This year was a great ending to really special run at the Division II level, ending with the incredible season and this honor for Dyani,” said coach Jason Burton. “She’s just different. Some of the things that Dyani can do on the floor, very few people can. She found ways to be a more efficient scorer this year, while also getting her teammates involved and rebounding from the point guard spot.”
Robinson reached double-digit scoring in all but two games this season, which was the Lions’ fourth straight trip to the NCAA Division II tournament and she led the Lions to their second win in the NCAA tournament in as many years.
Robinson averaged 18.5 points, four rebounds and 3.5 assists in two games during the South Central regional, including 18 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the South Central regional quarterfinal win over the Colorado School of Mines.
She averaged 16.3 points and 4.4 rebounds for the season, shooting .463 from the field, .350 from 3-point range and .798 from the free throw line. She also handed out 112 assists and produced 33 steals and four blocked shots on defense.
“We are so proud of what she has done in her young career, proud of the woman she is becoming, and know that there is much more in store for Dyani,” said Burton.
Robinson is the first Lion to be selected as a first team All-American since Lion Athletics Hall of Famer Britney Jordan in 2008-09.
