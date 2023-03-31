DesiRay Kernal, who helped Texas A&M-Commerce reach the semifinals of the conference tournament, earned all-Southland Conference basketball honors.
Kernal, a 6-foot junior from Newton, Kansas, earned second-team honors. Kernal averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She shot .456 from the field and .790 from the free throw line. She also led the Lions in assists with 77 to go with 50 steals and nine blocked shots.
The 14-19 Lions, in their first season in the Southland, reached the tournament semifinals before falling 60-58 in overtime to Southeastern Louisiana, the eventual tournament champions. Southeastern beat Lamar 66-57 in the tournament finals before falling 95-43 to Iowa in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.
Ayla Guzzardo, Southeastern’s head coach, earned coach of the year honors.
The player of the year and defensive player of the year awards went to Alecia Westbrook of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Westbrook led the league in rebounding at 10.5 per game. She also averaged 12.5 points and 2.0 steals per game.
A&M-Commerce coach Jason Burton, who coached the Lions to a 171-90 record in nine seasons as head coach, has been named as the new head women’s basketball coach at the University of North Texas. A&M-Commerce announced a national search for Burton’s successor.
All-Southland Conference
Women’s Basketball Team
Player of the year — Alecia Westbrook, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Defensive player of the year — Alecia Westbrook, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Newcomer of the year — Nina De Leon Negron, Incarnate Word
Freshman of the year — Lexi Alexander, Nicholls
Coach of the year — Ayla Guzzardo, Southeastern
FIRST TEAM
F Alecia Westbrook A&M-Corpus Christi Sr.
F Akasha Davis Lamar So.
G Makinna Serrata A&M-Corpus Christi Sr.
G Candice Parramore Northwestern State Sr.
G Alexius Horne Southeastern La. Jr.
SECOND TEAM
G Hailey Giaratano Southeastern La. Jr.
G Nina De Leon Negron Incarnate Word Jr.
F N’Denasija Collins Houston Christian Sr.
G DeArica Pryor New Orleans Sr.
F DesiRay Kernal A&M-Commerce Jr.
DEFENSIVE TEAM
F Alecia Westbrook A&M-Corpus Christi Sr.
F Natalie Kelly Southeastern La. Sr.
G DeArica Pryor New Orleans Sr.
G Jen Pierre Southeastern La. Fr.
G Nina De Leon Negron Incarnate Word Jr.
