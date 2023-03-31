All-conference player

DesiRay Kernal, with the basketball, has earned all-Southland Conference honors for Texas A&M University-Commerce. 

 David Claybourn | Herald-Banner

  DesiRay Kernal, who helped Texas A&M-Commerce reach the semifinals of the conference tournament, earned all-Southland Conference basketball honors.

  Kernal, a 6-foot junior from Newton, Kansas, earned second-team honors. Kernal averaged 12.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. She shot .456 from the field and .790 from the free throw line. She also led the Lions in assists with 77 to go with 50 steals and nine blocked shots.

  The 14-19 Lions, in their first season in the Southland, reached the tournament semifinals before falling 60-58 in overtime to Southeastern Louisiana, the eventual tournament champions. Southeastern beat Lamar 66-57 in the tournament finals before falling 95-43 to Iowa in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

  Ayla Guzzardo, Southeastern’s head coach, earned coach of the year honors.

  The player of the year and defensive player of the year awards went to Alecia Westbrook of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Westbrook led the league in rebounding at 10.5 per game. She also averaged 12.5 points and 2.0 steals per game.

  A&M-Commerce coach Jason Burton, who coached the Lions to a 171-90 record in nine seasons as head coach, has been named as the new head women’s basketball coach at the University of North Texas. A&M-Commerce announced a national search for Burton’s successor.

 

           All-Southland Conference

          Women’s Basketball Team

  Player of the year — Alecia Westbrook, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

  Defensive player of the year — Alecia Westbrook, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

  Newcomer of the year — Nina De Leon Negron, Incarnate Word

  Freshman of the year — Lexi Alexander, Nicholls

  Coach of the year — Ayla Guzzardo, Southeastern

 

                  FIRST TEAM

F Alecia Westbrook       A&M-Corpus Christi     Sr.

F Akasha Davis            Lamar                      So.

G Makinna Serrata       A&M-Corpus Christi   Sr.

G Candice Parramore   Northwestern State   Sr.

G Alexius Horne           Southeastern La.       Jr.

 

               SECOND TEAM

G Hailey Giaratano        Southeastern La.     Jr.

G Nina De Leon Negron  Incarnate Word      Jr.

F N’Denasija Collins       Houston Christian  Sr.

G DeArica Pryor             New Orleans           Sr.

F DesiRay Kernal            A&M-Commerce       Jr.

 

              DEFENSIVE TEAM

F Alecia Westbrook       A&M-Corpus Christi  Sr.

F Natalie Kelly              Southeastern La.     Sr.

G DeArica Pryor            New Orleans            Sr.

G Jen Pierre                  Southeastern La.      Fr.

G Nina De Leon Negron  Incarnate Word        Jr.

