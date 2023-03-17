Demonia makes all-conference

Demarcus Demonia , taking the ball up for Texas A&M-Commerce, earned all-conference honors this season.

 David Claybourn | Herald-Banner

  Demarcus Demonia, who led Texas A&M University-Commerce in scoring, earned second-team honors on the All-Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Team.

  Demonia, a 6-7 senior from Fort Washington, Maryland, averaged 15.2 points per game to rank eighth in the conference in scoring. He shot .436 from the field and .671 from the free throw line. Demonia also averaged 5.4 rebounds per game and produced 37 steals and blocked 10 shots.

  Demonia helped the Lions go 13-20 in their first season in NCAA Division I and finish fifth in the conference standings with a 9-9 record.

  Northwestern State’s Demarcus Sharp, who led the Southland Conference in scoring at 19.5 points per game, earned the player of the year and newcomer of the year awards and also made the all-defensive team. Sharp ranked second in the league in assists (5.0 per game), third in steals (1.9) and fourth in blocked shots (0.8).

  Steve Lutz, whose A&M-Corpus Christi team finished first in the conference standings at 14-4, earned the coach of the year award.

  A&M-Commerce advanced to the Southland Conference tournament in its first season in NCAA Division I, losing 79-78 to McNeese in the opening round. 

  A&M-Corpus Christi, the top seed of the tournament, won the championship game 75-71 over Northwestern State.

  A&M-Corpus Christi advanced to the NCAA tournament and beat Southeast Missouri State 75-71 before losing 96-75 to top-seeded Alabama in the second round.

 

           All-Southland Conference

         Men’s Basketball Team

  Player of the year — DeMarcus Sharp, Northwestern State

  Defensive player of the year — Terrion Murdix, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

  Freshman of the year — Nate Calmese, Lamar

  Newcomer of the year — DeMarcus Sharp, Northwestern State

  Coach of the year — Steve Lutz, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

 

          FIRST TEAM

G DeMarcus Sharp    Northwestern State      Sr.

G Terrion Murdix       A&M-Corpus Christi      Sr.

F Isaac Mushila         A&M-Corpus Christi      Sr.

G Caleb Huffman       Nicholls                       Sr.

G Boogie Anderson    Southeastern La.         Gr.

 

SECOND TEAM

G Trevian Tennyson      A&M-Corpus Christi      Sr.

G Ja’Monta Black         Northwestern State       Sr.

F Demarcus Demonia   A&M-Commerce           Sr.

G Jordan Johnson         New Orleans               Jr.

G Latrell Jones             Nicholls                      Sr.

 

      ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM

G Terrion Murdix        A&M-Corpus Christi       Sr.

G Caleb Huffman        Nicholls                       Sr.

C Bonke Maring          Houston Christian        Sr.

G DeMarcus Sharp      Northwestern State      Sr.

G Pierce Spencer         Nicholls                      Jr.

