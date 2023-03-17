Demarcus Demonia, who led Texas A&M University-Commerce in scoring, earned second-team honors on the All-Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Team.
Demonia, a 6-7 senior from Fort Washington, Maryland, averaged 15.2 points per game to rank eighth in the conference in scoring. He shot .436 from the field and .671 from the free throw line. Demonia also averaged 5.4 rebounds per game and produced 37 steals and blocked 10 shots.
Demonia helped the Lions go 13-20 in their first season in NCAA Division I and finish fifth in the conference standings with a 9-9 record.
Northwestern State’s Demarcus Sharp, who led the Southland Conference in scoring at 19.5 points per game, earned the player of the year and newcomer of the year awards and also made the all-defensive team. Sharp ranked second in the league in assists (5.0 per game), third in steals (1.9) and fourth in blocked shots (0.8).
Steve Lutz, whose A&M-Corpus Christi team finished first in the conference standings at 14-4, earned the coach of the year award.
A&M-Commerce advanced to the Southland Conference tournament in its first season in NCAA Division I, losing 79-78 to McNeese in the opening round.
A&M-Corpus Christi, the top seed of the tournament, won the championship game 75-71 over Northwestern State.
A&M-Corpus Christi advanced to the NCAA tournament and beat Southeast Missouri State 75-71 before losing 96-75 to top-seeded Alabama in the second round.
All-Southland Conference
Men’s Basketball Team
Player of the year — DeMarcus Sharp, Northwestern State
Defensive player of the year — Terrion Murdix, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
Freshman of the year — Nate Calmese, Lamar
Newcomer of the year — DeMarcus Sharp, Northwestern State
Coach of the year — Steve Lutz, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
FIRST TEAM
G DeMarcus Sharp Northwestern State Sr.
G Terrion Murdix A&M-Corpus Christi Sr.
F Isaac Mushila A&M-Corpus Christi Sr.
G Caleb Huffman Nicholls Sr.
G Boogie Anderson Southeastern La. Gr.
SECOND TEAM
G Trevian Tennyson A&M-Corpus Christi Sr.
G Ja’Monta Black Northwestern State Sr.
F Demarcus Demonia A&M-Commerce Sr.
G Jordan Johnson New Orleans Jr.
G Latrell Jones Nicholls Sr.
ALL-DEFENSIVE TEAM
G Terrion Murdix A&M-Corpus Christi Sr.
G Caleb Huffman Nicholls Sr.
C Bonke Maring Houston Christian Sr.
G DeMarcus Sharp Northwestern State Sr.
G Pierce Spencer Nicholls Jr.
