COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team competed in the annual spring game on Saturday evening at Memorial Stadium with the offensive unit tying the defensive unit, 30-30 in a unique scoring format.
Saturday’s spring game ended spring camp for the Lions, their first under coach Clint Dolezel and they now look ahead to fall practices and opening the season at home against California Davis on Aug. 31.
The scoring system awarded points to both units based on a unique scoring format. The offense received points in different increments for first downs, touchdowns and field goals, while the defense received points for forced punts/field goals, takeaways and defensive touchdowns.
Emmanuel Adagbon (Mesquite Horn) went 4-of-5 on his field goal tries. He was successful from the 22, 35, 22 and 53 yards, while missing a kick from 51.
“I was pleased,” said Dolezel. “I was pleased with the offense. We moved the ball. Better than we have all spring, to be honest with you. And I was proud of the defense. They got some good stops out there when we need them. Some fourth-and-goal situations they stopped us. I was pleased. We came out healthy. That’s the main thing.
“Early on we ran the ball well. We wanted to see if we could pass the ball against our defense. We hadn’t had much time in spring. There were spurts in there where we caught some balls. We played catch a few times which I was looking for. Again our special teams were pretty good, too.”
The 2023 football season will be their second one in NCAA Division I and in the Southland Conference. The 2022 Lions were 5-6 overall and 3-3 in conference play to tie for fourth place.
