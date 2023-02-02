Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball games at Nicholls originally scheduled for Thursday have been postponed to Feb. 20, due to inclement weather.
Game times on Feb. 20 in Thibodaux, Lousiana, remain the same, with the women's game at 5 p.m., followed by the men's game at 7 p.m.
The Lions' next games are at home on Saturday against McNeese of Louisiana. The women's game against the Cowgirls tips off at 2 p.m. in the Field House and the men's game tips off at 4:30 p.m.
The Lion women are 7-2 in conference play after whipping Houston Christian 73-65 on Saturday.
The Lion men are 6-3 in conference play following a 77-76 win over Houston Christian.
The Lion women have gone 2-2 since losing Dyani Robinson to an injury in their 57-52 win over Lamar on Jan. 14. Robinson was leading the Southland in scoring at 17.4 points per game.
The Lions picked up the scoring slack against Houston Christian with balanced scoring from Zaria Collins (16 points), Laila Lawrence (13), Jasmine Payne (13) and Mia Deck (10).
A&M-Commerce shot 51.9% from the field and limited the turnovers to 11, while forcing 16 turnovers.
C.J. Roberts banked in a layup with 0.2 left on the clock to give the Lion men the 77-76 win over Houston Christian. Demarcus Demonia led the Lions in that game with 17 points, while Kalen Williams tossed in 15 and J.J. Romer Rosario added 10.
Latrell Jones hit a 3-pointer with 35 seconds left to put Nicholls up on the Lions in the first meeting this season. The Lions then missed two 3-pointers in the final 12 seconds.
Caleb Huffman led the Colonels in that game with 21 points. Jones, who was 3-of-5 from 3-point range, was next with 13 points and Pierce Spencer added 12.
Demonia led the Lions with 19 points and Tommie Lewis added 14.
Southeastern Louisiana leads the Southland men’s race at 7-2. The Lions are in a three-way tie for second place with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Northwestern State at 6-3. Nicholls State ranks fifth at 5-4, followed by 4-5 Incarnate Word, 4-5 Houston Christian, 3-6 New Orleans, 2-7 Lamar and 2-7 McNeese.
The A&M-Commerce women rank second behind 8-1 A&M-Corpus Christi in the Southland women’s race. Next are 6-3 Southeastern Louisiana, 5-4 Northwestern State, 5-4 McNeese, 4-5 Lamar, 3-6 Houston Christian, 3-6 Incarnate Word, 3-6 New Orleans and 1-8 Nicholls.
