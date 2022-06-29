VILKAVIŠKIS, Lithuania — Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team’s recent graduate Augustine Ene has been signed by the Vilkaviskio Perlas of the National Basketball League (Lithuania) to begin his professional basketball career.
Ene (Carrollton Creekview) played in Commerce for two seasons and earned all- Lone Star Conference honors in each season. In his two-year Lion career, he averaged 12.4 points per game and 3.5 rebounds per game. He scored in double digits in 26 of his 39 career games.
While helping the Lions reach the NCAA Division II tournament last season, Ene averaged 11.4 points per game. He earned the Lone Star Conference men’s basketball player of the week award once.
The Perlas’ season tips off in October and will run through February.
