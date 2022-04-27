COMMERCE — A last-second touchdown catch by Andrew Armstrong gave the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team’s offensive unit a 34-32 win over the defense at the 2022 Blue and Gold Game on Saturday.
In a special scoring system that rewarded both offensive and defensive performance, the defense led throughout, including a 26-7 lead at one point in the game at Ernest Hawkins Field in Memorial Stadium, but a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns by the offense mounted the comeback.
Armstrong (Dallas Bishop Dunne) caught the pass from Zadock Dinkelmann (Somerset) with seven seconds to go for the first lead of the day for the offense.
Earlier in the day, the Lion offense received touchdown scores from B.J. Busbee (Long Beach, Calif.), Reggie Branch (Houston Crosby), Koby Leavatts (Cy Falls) and Eric Rodriguez (Missouri City Fort Bend Travis).
The Lion defense wreaked havoc all afternoon securing points via sacks, tackles for loss, three-and-outs and turnovers. The lone defensive touchdown was a fumble recovered for touchdown by Justice Williams (Detroit Belleville). Jewelz Demps (North Forney) had an interception.
Lion kickers that added points included Emmanuel Adagbon (Mesquite Horn), Efrain Rizo (McKinney North) and Josh Vogel (Rockwall-Heath). Mitchell McGarry (Tannum Sands, Queensland, Australia) handled the punting duties most of the day.
The Lions ended spring camp with the spring game and will look ahead to their first season in NCAA Division I this fall. They’re also leaving the Lone Star Conference for the Southland Conference.
“Really, I thought we got better every day we practiced, that we had an opportunity,” said Lions coach David Bailiff. “I think the young men seized the moment every day and came out here with an attitude to start fast and finish strong. And they really focused in on the details.”
Season tickets are on sale for the Lions’ 2022 season and can be purchased at LionAthletics.com/Tickets or by calling 903-468-8756.
The Lions’ 2022 season kicks off at home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 1 against Lincoln (Calif.).
The Lions have gone 7-4, 11-3, 10-3 and 14-1 over their last four seasons, winning the NCAA Division II title in 2017.
