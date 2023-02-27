WACO - Texas A&M University-Commerce narrowly missed pulling off an upset with a 3-1 loss to No. 21 Maryland on Sunday, finishing the Baylor softball tournament at 0-5.
The Lions took a 1-0 lead over Maryland in the first inning on a double by Diamond Sefe. Sefe drove in Ashlynn Griffith, who led off with a walk and stole second base.
Maryland scored three runs in the bottom of the first off Lion starting pitcher Anissa Arredondo.
Julia Sanchez then took over the mound duties for the Lions and shut out Maryland over the final six innings but the Lions couldn't score again against Maryland pitcher Courtney Wyche, who allowed only three hits and one walk while striking out 13. Sanchez allowed only three hits and two walks while fanning five.
The Lions dropped to 2-14 in their first season in NCAA Division I after moving up from NCAA Division II. They went 43-15 in their final season in Division II.
They also lost 10-0 in the first Baylor tournament game against Maryland as Maryland pitcher Trinity Schlotterbeck fired a perfect game over five innings. She struck out eight.
A&M-Commerce lost its next game 17-0 to Minnesota finishing with three hits by Griffith, Ayanna Williams and Tatum Wright.
Host Baylor beat the Lions in back to back games on Saturday, 7-3 and 9-2.
Williams drove in all three runs for the Lions with a single and a double in the 7-3 loss.
Sefe slugged a two-run homer for both A&M-Commerce runs in the 9-2 loss to Baylor, which is ranked No. 23 in the nation.
"We are coming together and fighting with a purpose as one," said Lions coach Brittany Miller. "It has been a huge weekend for us as a team, and we will continue to put ourselves in a good position to learn and grow."
A&M-Commerce will continue its tough schedule, heading to the Hillenbrand Invitational tournament this weekend in Tucson, Arizona. The Lions are to face Nebraska and host Arizona on Friday, then Arizona again on Saturday, plus California State University Northridge on Saturday and Weber State on Sunday.
