FRISCO — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s soccer team has its target set for the 2023 season after being picked second in the preseason Southland Conference poll.
The Lions, who finished third in the regular season a year ago, reached the SLC tournament championship match in 2022. A&M-Commerce enters its second season in NCAA Division I and the Southland being predicted to finish second behind defending champion Lamar.
A&M-Commerce is looking to win its first conference championship since 2016 and is predicted to finish second or better in the preseason conference poll for the first time since 2018.
The second-place ranking for the soccer team is also the highest predicted finish for any sport at A&M-Commerce since moving up to the SLC and Division I.
Under the direction of coach Ashley Gordon, the Lions went 9-9-2 last season in her first season at the helm. The Lions retain four all-conference players from a year ago and welcome a talented transfer and freshman class for the 2023 season.
Earlier on Friday, Ashley Campuzano (Dallas Atlas Prep), Mya Mitchell (Dallas Mesquite Horn) and Mindy Shoffit (Wichita Falls Rider) earned first-team preseason all-conference honors, while Nya Mitchell (Mesquite Horn) and Hailey Griffin (Byron Nelson) were named to the second team.
The Southland Conference preseason poll is voted on by each school’s head coach and soccer sports information director. Each voter ranks their predicted order of regular-season finish, not including their own team. First-place votes are worth eight points, second-place votes are worth seven, and so on to one point for eighth place.
The regular season for the Lions begins on Aug.17 at home against Oral Roberts. The Lions beat Hill College 11-0 in an exhibition match at home on Aug. 7.
Admission is free for all home matches.
Southland Conference Women's Soccer
2023 Preseason poll
(With first-place votes)
1. Lamar (14) 126
2. A&M-COMMERCE 97
3. Southeastern La. 84
4. Houston Christian (2) 83
5. Northwestern State La. (2) 81
6. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68
7. McNeese La. 53
8. Incarnate Word 33
9. Nicholls La. 23
