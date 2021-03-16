CANYON — Texas A&M University-Commerce’s women’s basketball season ended in a high-scoring game in the NCAA Division II South Central region semifinals.
The third-seeded Lions lost 97-79 to second-seeded Southwestern Oklahoma State.
The Lions finished with a final record of 14-4, while the 18-3 Bulldogs advanced to Monday’s regional final against undefeated Lubbock Christian, which won its regional quarterfinal game 96-66 over Cameron.
The Lions were in the NCAA Division II tournament for the third straight season, and Friday’s 70-64 win over Southern Nazarene was the Lions’ first national tournament victory since 2007.
A&M-Commerce and Southwestern Oklahoma combined for 159 shot attempts. The Lions hit 40.5% (30-of-74) from the field, while the Bulldogs shot 40-of-85 (47.1%).
A&M-Commerce Dyani Robinson (Cy-Creek) led all scorers with 25 points.
Two Lions recorded double-doubles, with DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) scoring 15 points and grabbing 12 rebounds and Juliana Louis (Long Beach, Calif.) scoring 10 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. Louis also passed out a team-high four assists.
The Lions lost 26 turnovers which were converted into 30 points. Conversely, the Lions could only turn the Bulldogs’ 15 turnovers into six points.
The Lions had a 49-45 rebounding advantage.
Makyra Tramble and Karly Gore both scored 21 points to lead the Bulldogs, who also picked up 17 points from Macy Gore, 15 from Bethany Franks and 11 from Lauren Ramey.
Kernal led the Lions in the win over Southern Nazarene with 21 points. Louis fired in 14 points and Robinson pitched in 10.
The Lions shot 41.7% fom 3-point range (5-of-12) in the win over Southern Nazarene as Kernal and Ravae Payne both hit a pair of 3-pointers.
A&M-Commerce won the rebounding battle in that one, 49-40 as Agang Tac led with nine rebounds, Kernal pulled down seven and Payne and Wright both had five.
Payton Jones led Southern Nazarene with 20 points, while Cassandra Awatt scored 12 and Kennedy Gillette added 10 points to go with three steals.
