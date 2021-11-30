Texas A&M University-Commerce’s nationally-ranked women’s basketball team remained undefeated for the season with a pair of home victories in their Hoopsgiving classic event this past weekend.
The Lions ran away from Arkansas-Monticello 104-56 on Saturday and then downed Northeastern State of Oklahoma 80-67 on Sunday to go 6-0 for the season.
They have been ranked No. 7 in NCAA Division II in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll and No. 4 in the Division II Sports Information Directors Association poll.
“I’m proud of our team for how they continue to be bought in and do what it takes to win,” Lions coach Jason Burton told Charlie Chitwood of KETR-FM in a postgame interview.
The Lions are enjoying a break before they play again at noon on Dec. 6 at home in the Field House against Southwestern Assemblies of God University of Waxahachie. That game is part of an Education Day event which attracts large crowds of school students from around the area.
“It’s going to be a fun time,” said Burton. “If you haven’t been a part of Education Day there are going to be kids all in these stands right here. It’s going to get loud. It’s going to be fun. It’s going to be a great atmosphere. If you have a chance, even if’s just your lunch break to come over here and be a part of Education Day. What a great time it’s going to be.”
All 14 Lions appearing in the Arkansas-Monticello game scored, led by Dyani Robinson with 17 points and five rebounds, Laila Lawrence with 12 points and four rebounds, Chania Wright with 10 points and four assists and Symmone James with 10 points and nine rebounds. Asiyha Smith added nine points and Juliana Louis and DesiRay Kernal both chipped in eight.
A&M-Commerce shot 44.4% (36-of-81) from the field and 78.4% (29-of-37) from the line. The Lions forced 26 turnovers while giving up 12.
Taylor Flores led 0-5 Arkansas-Monticello with 19 points and Jasmyn Taylor scored nine.
The Blossoms shot 34.9% from the field and only went to the line four times, hitting three of them.
A&M-Commerce pulled away in the second half to beat Northeastern State, which matched the Lions 34-34 in the first half.
Five Lions scored in double figures led by Ravae Payne with a career-high 18 points. Robinson scored 12 points to go with seven rebounds and six assists. Kernal doubled with 11 points and 14 rebounds, as did Louis with 10 points and 11 boards. Smith also chipped in 10 points.
Zaria Collins led 2-4 Northeastern State with 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Jessica Barrow tossed in 18 points and Maleeah Langstaff added 13 points and seven rebounds.
