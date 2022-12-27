The Texas A&M University-Commerce women's basketball team will take a big step up in competition in a non-conference game at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the University of Texas.
The Lions, who are in their first season in the NCAA Division I and in the Southland Conference, are off to a 2-9 start.
The Longhorns are 8-4 and have been receiving votes in the national polls. They've been ranked as high as No. 3. They reached the NCAA Elite Eight last season and have won their last five games, 92-43 over Southern, 107-54 over Alabama State, 75-58 over Jackson State, 62-48 over Southern Cal and 96-34 over Houston Christian.
Six Longhorns are averaging in double figures for the season including Sonja Morris (11.6 points per game), Aaliyah Moore (11.2), Shaylee Gonzales (11.1), DeYona Gaston (10.5), Taylor Jones (10.3) and Rori Harmon (10-0).
The Lions have lost their last three to Mississippi State (88-53), Bowling Green (90-61) and Boise State (75-66).
Dyani Robinson leads the Lions and the Southland Conference in scoring at 16.8 points per game. Laila Lawrence is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds. DesiRay Kernal averages 9.0 points and 7.5 rebounds.
The Longhorns are 10th in the country in turnovers forced per game, 11th in blocks per game and 21st in free throw attempts. Gonzales is 12th in the country in free throw percentage (.933).
The Lions lead the Southland Conference in rebounding (41.9) and are second in scoring (67.0), third in blocks (3.6) and third in steals (9.4).
The game, scheduled for the Moody Center in Austin, will be televised on the Longhorn Network and will also be broadcast on KETR-FM (88.9).
