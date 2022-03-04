The No. 4 nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions will resume their basketball season on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference tournament.
The 24-3 Lions, who earned a first-round bye with the No. 3 seed of the tournament, are to face No. 6 seeded Cameron University of Lawton, Oklahoma at noon on Friday in the quarterfinals of the tournament. Cameron, 17-10 for the season, outscored Eastern New Mexico 88-85 in the first round.
Maighan Hedge, the leading scorer in the LSC, led the Aggies with 22 points. Stephanie Peterson was next with 17 points, followed by Katie King (14), Whitney Outon (14) and Kassie Booerer (10).
Cameron shot 42.9% from the 3-point range.
A&M-Commmerce and Cameron rank Nos. 1 and 2 in the LSC in scoring offense at 80.5 and 76.3 points per game. Cameron is third in the LSC in 3-point percentage (.336) and the Lions are eighth (.307).
A&M-Commerce leads the series with Cameron 30-23. The Lions have won seven of the last eight games, including a 92-69 victory on Feb. 8 in Lawton.
Hedge leads the LSC at 20.7 points per game. Dyani Robinson of A&M-Commerce ranks fourth (15.8). Peterson of Cameron ranks 10th (13.6). DesiRay Kernal of A&M-Commerce (11.9) ranks 18th and teammate Chania Wright ranks 27th (11.0).
The LSC semifinals are set for Saturday and the championship game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, also at the Comerica Center.
Lone Star Conference
Women’s Basketball Tournament
First round
Lubbock Christian 84, Arkansas-Fort Smith 67
Cameron 88, Eastern New Mexico 85
UT Tyler 44, Midwestern State 38
Texas A&M International 66, Texas A&M-Kingsville 64, OT
Quarterfinals
Friday
Comerica Center, Frisco
Noon — A&M-Commerce vs. Cameron
2:30 p.m. — Texas Woman’s vs. UT Tyler
6 p.m. — West Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M International
8:30 p.m. — Angelo State vs. Lubbock Christian
