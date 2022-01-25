COMMERCE — The No. 4 nationally-ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women reached the 100-point mark for the third time this basketball season, outscoring Midwestern State 100-68 on Sunday.
The Lions, who are averaging a Lone Star Conference-best 81.3 points per game, also reached 100 in wins of 104-56 over Arkansas-Monticello and 100-58 over Southwestern Assemblies of God.
A&M-Commerce is now 15-2 overall and 4-2 in the LSC. The Lions will play again at home on Thursday against Texas A&M-Kingsville. They’ll also entertain Texas A&M-International at home on Sunday.
Eleven players scored for the Lions against Midwestern State including Dyani Robinson (22), Asiyha Smith (15), DesiRay Kernal (13), Chania Wright (12), Laila Lawrence (10), Dorian Norris (9), Ashley Shipley (6), Olivia Russell 5), Jordyn Beaty (4), Symmone James (3) and Mia Deck (1). Robinson also recorded six rebounds and five assists. Kernal and Beaty also pulled down six rebounds.
Hannah Reynolds led Midwestern State with 14 points.
Shawnisay Millar added 11 points and Markayla Johnson chipped in 10 points. Morgan Lenahan recorded nine points and nine assists as the Mustangs dropped to 9-7 overall and 3-3 in the LSC.
