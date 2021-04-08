Texas A&M-Commerce

  GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team moved up to third place at the RJGA Palm Valley Classic, thanks to a runner-up individual finish.

  The Lions completed the 36-hole tournament with a score of 15-over par 591 (301-290), dropping 11 strokes from their first round score. Point Loma won the tournament at 581.

Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) claimed individual runner-up honors at 1-under par 143 (70-73), only one stroke back of Point Loma’s Nicola Kaminski. This is Wongsinth’s second top-five of the season and third top-10. She carded three birdies in Saturday’s round,

  Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) placed 14th at 4-over par 148, shooting 74 in each round.

       RJGA Palm Valley Classic

       Palm Valley Golf Club

        Goodyear, Arizona

         Team standings

1. Point Loma                   297-285-582

2. Oklahoma Christian       300-288-588

3. A&M-Commerce             301-290-591

4. West Texas A&M            297-295-592

5. UT Tyler                        294-308-602

6. Cameron                       306-302-608

7. Westminster                  305-305-610

8. Colorado Mesa               308-304-612

8. Western Washington       301-311-612

10. Biola                            304-309-613

10. Colorado Christian         307-306-613

12. Chadron State               314-311-625

13. Colorado Springs            314-316-630

14. Western N.M.                 320-311-631

15. Montana State-Billings    317-315-632

16. MSU Denver                   321-315-636

17.  Fort Lewis                     330-324-654

18. Northwest Nazarene        326-329-655

19. St. Martin’s                    325-333-658

20. Hawaii-Hilo                    342-321-663

  A&M-Commerce golfers:

2. Sarah Wongsinth                  70-73-143

T14. Sophie-Charlott Hempel    74-74-148

T20. Karlee Nichols                  79-71-150

T20. Inma Ortiz Prieto              78-72-150

T44. Michelle Becker                 80-76-156

