GOODYEAR, Ariz. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team moved up to third place at the RJGA Palm Valley Classic, thanks to a runner-up individual finish.
The Lions completed the 36-hole tournament with a score of 15-over par 591 (301-290), dropping 11 strokes from their first round score. Point Loma won the tournament at 581.
Sarah Wongsinth (Udon Thani, Thailand) claimed individual runner-up honors at 1-under par 143 (70-73), only one stroke back of Point Loma’s Nicola Kaminski. This is Wongsinth’s second top-five of the season and third top-10. She carded three birdies in Saturday’s round,
Sophie-Charlott Hempel (Pirmasens, Germany) placed 14th at 4-over par 148, shooting 74 in each round.
RJGA Palm Valley Classic
Palm Valley Golf Club
Goodyear, Arizona
Team standings
1. Point Loma 297-285-582
2. Oklahoma Christian 300-288-588
3. A&M-Commerce 301-290-591
4. West Texas A&M 297-295-592
5. UT Tyler 294-308-602
6. Cameron 306-302-608
7. Westminster 305-305-610
8. Colorado Mesa 308-304-612
8. Western Washington 301-311-612
10. Biola 304-309-613
10. Colorado Christian 307-306-613
12. Chadron State 314-311-625
13. Colorado Springs 314-316-630
14. Western N.M. 320-311-631
15. Montana State-Billings 317-315-632
16. MSU Denver 321-315-636
17. Fort Lewis 330-324-654
18. Northwest Nazarene 326-329-655
19. St. Martin’s 325-333-658
20. Hawaii-Hilo 342-321-663
A&M-Commerce golfers:
2. Sarah Wongsinth 70-73-143
T14. Sophie-Charlott Hempel 74-74-148
T20. Karlee Nichols 79-71-150
T20. Inma Ortiz Prieto 78-72-150
T44. Michelle Becker 80-76-156
