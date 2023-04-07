MONROE, La. — Michelle Becker led the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team at the Louisiana Monroe Invitational on Tuesday at Bayou Desiard Country Club.
“Our seventh-place finish may not seem like a win but compared to the highly competitive field, we played well,” said Lions coach Lise Malherbe. “We were hoping to move into sixth place today and just let some bad putts get in the way of that goal unfortunately.”Becker (San Antonio Reagan) shot a 76 in the final round for a total score of 227 (77-74-76), tying for 19th place. Henriette Stranda (Kraakstad, Norway) tied for 24th place at 230 (76-76-78), while Benz Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand) finished a stroke behind and placed 28th at 231 (74-79-78).
“I am proud of Michelle for her top 20 finish in some very tough conditions today with unpredictable gusts,” added Malherbe.
Marie Naeher (Neuenbuerg, Germany) tied for 37th place (80-77-78) and Jordan Dusckas (Flower Mound Marcus) placed 45th (84-75-81).
ULM won its home tournament with a score of 880. The Warhawks’ Alessia Mengoni won the individual title by one stroke over Houston Christian’s Elise Parel with a 216.
“We’re excited to tee it up again next week and continue to work towards conference championships in just a couple weeks,” said Malherbe.
The Lions take part in the Oral Roberts Invitational next week in the final tournament before the Southland Conference Championships the following weekend.
