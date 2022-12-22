SOUTH PADRE ISLAND — Texas A&M University-Commerce lost both its women’s basketball games in the South Padre Island Classic.
The Lions fell 90-61 on Monday to Bowling Green and then 75-60 on Tuesday to Boise State.
Morgan Sharps and Nyla Hampton both fired in 17 points and Lexi Fleming tossed in 15 points to lead Bowling Green, which improved to 9-1 for the season.
Laila Lawrence, who was 7-of-11 from the field, led the Lions with 16 points to go with five rebounds and two assists.
Dyani Robinson tossed in 12 points, DesiRay Kernal added 11 points to go with eight rebounds and Jordyn Beaty added 6 points.
Bowling Green outscored the Lions 25-15, 21-17 and 28-11 in each of the first three quarters.
Boise State, now 5-8 for the season, spread the scoring around among Natalie Pasco (18), Dani Bayes (14), Elodie Lalotte (12) and Mya Hansen (10).
Asiyha Smith who was 8-of-10 from the free throw line, led the Lions with 18 points. Mia Deck tossed in 13 points, followed by Robinson (12), Kernal (10) and Lawrence (8). Lawrence led the Lions with nine rebounds.
The Lions, who are now 2-9 for the season, are off for Christmas and are back in action in Austin against Texas on Dec. 28 at 7 p.m. The Longhorns advanced all the way to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament last season.
