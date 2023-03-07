LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — Clutch free throw shooting down the stretch helped Texas A&M University-Commerce to a 65-62 win over Incarnate Word in the Southland Conference women's basketball tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.
The Lions did not make a field goal for the final 6:33, but made seven of eight free throws to punch their fifth straight ticket to the semifinal round of a conference tournament. The Lions have won at least two postseason games in each of the last four seasons.
A&M-Commerce faces top-seeded Southeastern at 11 a.m. on Wednesday in the semifinals at the Legacy Center.
For the second straight game, DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) scored 20 or more, while leading the team in assists and rebounds as well. Laila Lawrence (Lewisville) scored 13 points.
Incarnate Word made its first three 3-pointers and after missing its first field goal attempt, made the next six to go up 15-11. A scoring drought of 3:58 and a 6-0 run allowed the Lions to tie the game at 15 at the end of the first quarter.
Both teams did not score a point for the first three minutes of the second quarter. The scoring drought for the Cardinals continued well into the second quarter as their first point of the quarter did not come until the 5:29 mark, missing 11 field goal attempts in a row.
The scoring drought in total for the Cardinals was eight minutes and 42 seconds of game action. Incarnate Word scored just six points in the second quarter, which is the lowest total allowed by the Lions in a quarter this season. A&M-Commerce led 27-21 at halftime.
The Lions shot 71.4 percent to start the third quarter and led by as much as 10 in the third. Mia Deck (Frisco Lone Star) converted a one-and-one at the end of the third quarter to give the Lions a 46-37 lead going into the fourth. The Lions shot 8-of-11 in the third.
The Cardinals cut the lead down to five by going on a 10-0 run and holding the Lions scoreless for four minutes and 22 seconds in the fourth, A&M-Commerce missed four field goals during that stretch. The Lions' last made field goal in the game came at the 6:33 mark of the fourth, but they made seven of their eight free throw attempts during that stretch to hold on for the win.
Kernal tallied 20 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and a steal, while Deck added 17 points, three steals, two rebounds, and a steal. Lawrence scored 11 with six rebounds and three assists. Olivia Russell (Auburn Hills, Mich.) and Zaria Collins (Plano) scored 6 each with Russell tallying five rebounds and Collins grabbing six.
For the Cardinals, both Nina De Leon Negron and Jorja Elliott scored 19 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.