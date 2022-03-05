FRISCO — A third-quarter surge pushed the third-seeded Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team to an 80-65 victory over Cameron University in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference Tournament on Friday afternoon.
The 25-3 Lions moved on to the semifinal round of the tournament, where they will face UT Tyler at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster and at LoneStarConference.org. Cameron ends its tournament with a 17-11 record. UT Tyler won its quarterfinal game, 59-46 over Texas Woman's.
Six players scored in double figures for the Lions, including all five starters. LSC Player of the Year Dyani Robinson (Cy Creek) led the Lions with 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, a rebound, and a steal. Asiyha Smith (Conway, Ark.) scored 15 points and dished out three assists.
Both DesiRay Kernal (Newton, Kan.) and Juliana Louis (Long Beach, Calif.) had 12 point double-doubles, with Kernal grabbing 16 boards and Louis grabbing 14 boards.
Chania Wright (DeSoto) scored 12 points and LSC Sixth Woman of the Year Laila Lawrence (Lewsiville) scored 11 points off the bench.
The Lions shot 38.4 percent (28-of-73) from the floor and made 22-of-28 (78.6 percent) free throws. Cameron was limited to 36.6 percent (26-of-71) from the floor and only 3-of-4 free throws.
“We did get to the hot start, but had 17 turnovers in the game, which are way more than we should have,” said Lions coach Jason Burton. “It is a game of runs, just because we got off to the hot start, we still have to keep playing hard all game.”
Maighan Hedge, the LSC’s scoring leader for the season, led the Aggies with 20 points. Katie King shot in 18.
