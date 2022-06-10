COMMERCE — The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team has announced the addition of five newcomers to the roster in 2022-23.
The Lions are moving up from NCAA Division II to compete in Division I and the Southland Conference for the first time.
The 2022-23 recruiting class announced by coach Jason Burton, features five transfers, two from other four-year schools and three from the junior college level. Two of the newcomers are from Texas, while one each are from Oklahoma, Alabama and Minnesota.
“It is almost impossible to replace Juliana Louis’ and Chania Wright’s experience and leadership with two people, but we feel like we’ve really been able to do that with this class as well as continue to add depth to an already deep team, which has been a big reason for our success in recent history,” said Burton.
“You can’t just stop one or two people and expect to beat us. This recruiting class brings shooting, scoring, toughness and versatility to a team we feel will be really strong going into the Southland Conference,” he said.
The Texas recruits include 5-9 forward Zaria Collins and 5-7 guard Nya Harmon. Collins played at Plano High School and is transferring from Northeastern State of Oklahoma where she earned honorable mention all- conference honors after averaging 16.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the 7-21 RiverHawks.
“Motor and toughness is the reason we recruited Zaria out of high school and the reason we knew we wanted her when she hit the portal, along with the fact that she had 20 points and 12 rebounds against us this year,” said Burton.
Harmon played high school basketball at Arlington Bowie and is transferring from Panola College, where she averaged 8.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists.
“Nya brings more versatility to the backcourt as someone who can play both the point guard and wing positions. She is a three-level scorer with three years to play.”
Nykale Cramer, a 5-10 guard from Oklahoma City Millwood, is transferring from Abilene Christian. She scored more than 1,000 points during her high school basketball career and also lettered in softball and track and field.
“Nykale is a big guard that can really shoot the ball from three, high IQ and can play both sides of the floor at a very high level,” said Burton. “She is a coach’s daughter that brings a wealth of knowledge, great feel for the game, and great hunger to continue to improve.”
Jada Hood, a 5-6 guard, is from Roseville, Minnesota. She is transferring from Kilgore College, where she averaged 16 points, 4.1 rebounds and three assists as a freshman and 13 points, 4.2 rebounds and three assists as a sophomore.
“Jada was the first player we offered this year because she brings so much to the table,” said Burton. “She is a two-time NJCAA All-American for a reason, high character and a great student.”
Jasmine Payne, a 6-0 forward, is from Montgomery, Alabama and is transferring from Tyler Junior College. She played on a national junior college championship team at Tyler, averaging 6.1 points per game.
“We were able to see Jasmine early this year as well as last season before she missed a good part of this season with an injury,” said Burton. “She is a versatile post that can score it at all three levels and has three years to play.”
The Lions went 27-5 in their last season in Division II, reaching the finals of the Lone Star Conference tournament and going 1-1 in the South Central Region Tournament.
