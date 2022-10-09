HAMMOND, La. — Playing at Strawberry Stadium as part of No. 19/20 ranked Southeastern Louisiana’s homecoming weekend, the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team spoiled the party with a 31-28 win on Saturday evening in the first Southland Conference football game in program history.
Up by three with 4:44 to go in the game, the Lions put together a 15-play drive to march all the way to the Southeastern 12-yard line and kneeled it out for the Lions’ first win over a Division I opponent this season and improved to 3-2 on the season.
Southeastern falls to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in Southland Conference play, with Saturday evening being its first loss against an FCS opponent this season.
Andrew Armstrong (Dallas Bishop Dunne) put together another stellar performance, catching eight passes for 153 yards and two more touchdowns to increase his season total to nine TD catches.
Returning to the field after missing the last two games, Eric Rodriguez (Fort Bend Travis) went 26-for-38 passing for 374 yards and four touchdowns against a Southeastern defense that averaged 241.4 passing yards allowed per game entering the game.
On the defensive side of the ball, Michael Noble (Orange, Calif.) totaled nine tackles, while Darius Williams (Arlington Heights) had eight. The Lion offense outgained Southeastern, 485 to 384.
Southeastern quarterback Eli Sawyer was 21-of-39 passing for 253 yards.
Carlos Washington Jr. led the Southeastern rushers with 57 yards and three TDs on 16 carries.
Saturday’s win was No. 99 in the career for Lions coach David Bailiff.
The Lions are playing in the Southland Conference after 90 years in the Lone Star Conference and moved up from NCAA Division II to I.
