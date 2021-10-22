COMMERCE — Texas A&M University-Commerce celebrated homecoming with a 58-0 football victory over Western New Mexico on Saturday.
The Lions’ defense set a program record with 10 quarterback sacks in the first half as Western New Mexico quarterback Devin Larsen gained 47 yards but lost 81 for a minus 34 net yards rushing.
A&M-Commerce quarterback Miklo Smalls, in his second game back from a knee injury, went 8-of-10 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. His touchdown passes went for 74 yards to Andrew Armstrong and 66 yards to Kevin LeDee.
Greenville graduate student Carandal Hale topped the 100-yard rushing mark for the second time this season with a team-high 102 yards on 134 carries.
The Lions upped their season record to 4-3 and Lone Star Conference mark to 2-1. They will play at 4-3 West Texas A&M in Canyon on Saturday.
Jaelyn Cooper and Demetrius Harrell Jr. were crowned as homecoming queen and king at halftime.
