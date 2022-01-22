SILVER CITY, N.M. — The Texas A&M University-Commerce’s No. 2 nationally-ranked women’s basketball team shook off a loss to beat Western New Mexico 67-52 on Thursday.
The Lions, who lost 80-67 at home on Tuesday over UT Tyler, bounced back to go 14-2 for the season and 3-2 in the Lone Star Conference. Western New Mexico fell to 4-7 and 0-3.
“We got back to playing like we are capable of playing,” said Lions coach Jason Burton. “We guarded like we wanted to guard, we rotated and rebounded well, not giving up second chance shots. Their big was around the basket grabbing rebounds in the first quarter, but cleaned that up. We limited them to eight offensive rebounds. Our goal was to hold them to eight rebounds or less, so that tells us.
“We want our identity to be one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country and we did a great job of that tonight. If we made free throws like we’re capable of, we could have scored 80 or more points.”
The Lions outrebounded the Mustangs 58-31.
Dyani Robinson led the Lions with 14 points to go with five rebounds.
DesiRay Kernal finished with 13 points and eight rebounds.
Juliana Louis managed eight points and 11 rebounds.
Asiyha Smith pulled down nine rebounds and Laila Lawrence added eight.
Alina Simon led the Mustangs with 11 points, while Destiney Johnson and Olivia Lee both tossed in 10 points. Lee, a 6-2 sophomore, pulled down eight rebounds and blocked five shots.
The Lions’ busy schedule continues with a home game at 2 p.m. Sunday against 9-6 Midwestern State. That game was postponed from Dec. 31 because of COVID-19. It will be the Lions’ fifth game in 11 days. They’ve gone 3-1 in this stretch, also beating nationally-ranked Lubbock Christian 66-62 and Eastern New Mexico 94-65.
Midwestern State is 3-2 in LSC games including an 83-76 win on Thursday night at Texas Woman’s University in Denton. Frances King, who was 6-of-10 from the field and 8-of-10 from the line, led the Mustangs with 21 points and seven rebounds. Morgan Lenahan tossed in 18 points and Shawnisay Millar added 12.
A&M-Commerce is ranked No. 2 in NCAA Division II by the Division II sports information directors and No. 4 in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s rankings.
The Lions are 7-1 at home this season.
