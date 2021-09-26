KINGSVILLE — The Chennault Cup is coming back to Commerce for a record ninth straight time after the Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions rolled over rival Texas A&M-Kingsville 35-10 in football on Saturday.
The traveling trophy is named for the late Commerce native Lt. General Claire Chennault of the Flying Tigers of World War II. The Cup games started in 1990 with the Lions against West Alabama but switched to Texas A&M-Kingsville in 1992.
Quarterback Jaiave Magalei went 18-of-20 passing for 166 yards and three touchdowns as the Lions snapped a two-game losing streak to go 2-2 for the season and 1-1 in Lone Star Conference play.
A&M-Kingsville dropped to a 2-2 and 1-1.
Magalei’s touchdown throws went for 32 yards to Chance Cooper, 28 to E.J. Thompson and 7 yards to Kenedy Snell.
The Javelinas went with a two-quarterback system. Zadock Dinklemann was 8-for-12 for 91 yards and Shane Johnson completed four of his nine passes for 51 yards.
Christian Anderson was the Javelinas’ leading rusher, gaining 66 yards on 15 carries, including a 4-yard touchdown run.
The Lions are to open up a three-game homestand against Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) at 6 p.m. on Saturday and then will play Saginaw Valley State (Mich.) at 4 p.m. on Oct. 9 and Eastern New Mexico at 4 p.m. on Oct. 16.
Antonio Leali’ie’e jump-started the Lion offense on the second play of the game, breaking away for a 73-yard touchdown run. It was the longest play from scrimmage for the Lions this season as well as the longest run in his career for Leali’ie’e, who led the team with 94 rushing yards on seven carries.
Carandal Hale ran for 35 yards on seven carries for the Lions while Thompson ran for 31 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Cooper led the Lion receivers with seven catches for 83 yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.