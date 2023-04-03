Trayveon Franklin won the triple jump at the Bobcat Invitational to lead the Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field team in San Marcos.
The Lions also competed with other athletes in the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays at Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin on Saturday.
“There were a lot of good things at both meets this weekend and opportunities for student-athletes to compete in great environments,” said Lions coach George Pincock. “Naomi Ndukwe, Maia Maury, and Tamara Susa set the tone on Thursday with personal bests or near personal bests.
“Yesterday, the big highlight was obviously our men’s 4x100 meter relay getting the big ‘Q’ and winning their heat. The goal at Texas Relays always is to get to Saturday and they did that. The race did not go as planned today, but we just need to clean up some things. I know we have the right members on the relay.”
“For our student-athletes at Texas State, a really competitive meet for them. Saw great things out of Veronika in the high jump and Trayveon in the triple jump today. Going back to Thursday, Elizabeth Ortiz had a personal best in the heptathlon.”
“Our team is starting off the outdoor season the right way. Having good qualification marks to qualify themselves for later rounds, putting themselves in position where they can improve as we go along. I am really looking forward to getting things rolling towards the conference championships.”
Franklin (Montgomery) jumped season-best 49 feet 2 1/2 inches (15.0m) to win the triple jump. He recorded the best mark in his third attempt.
Casey Novelo (Bedford Trinity) finished second in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4 minutes, 0.95 seconds and Jan Lenfert (Buckenhof, Germany) clocked in at 4:03.20 for sixth place.
In the 800-meter run, Joshua Schutter (Rowlett Sachse) finished sixth, timing 1:55.53.
The men’s 4x400 meter relay team of Adrian Taylor (Cape Town, South Africa), Jack Jones (Arlington Lamar), Chandler King (Hughes Springs), and Axel Paolucci (Lyon) clocked in at 3:23.40 for ninth place.
Over at the Texas Relays, Delan Edwin (Castries, Saint Lucia) timed 21.13 seconds for 12th place in the 200-meter dash invitational. The 4x100 meter relay team had qualified for the finals, but did not finish the finals race on Saturday.
Veronika Kramarenko (Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine) cleared 5-7 1/4 to place seventh in the women’s high jump.
The Lions’ next scheduled meet in their own, the East Texas Invitational on April 14-15 at Memorial Stadium.
